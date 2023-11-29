BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing woman who is now believed to be deceased. Sheri Lynne Vickers was last seen on March 23, 2023, in Breckenridge, Texas, according to the Fort Worth Intelligence Exchange Fusion Center. She was accompanied by John Brown Lewis in a white Dodge Ram with license plate number RPS8751.

Courtesy of the Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office

Vickers, who was described as 5’3″ and 175 pounds, was last seen wearing a white tank top, jeans, and red sandals, and had a bag of clothing.

She is now believed to be deceased, and her body may have been dumped somewhere within an hour’s drive of Stephens County on the morning of March 24, 2023.

If you have any information regarding Vickers, please get in touch with the Fort Worth Police Department Homicide Detective at (817) 392-4382 and reference report 230022893.