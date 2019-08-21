Lawmakers look to take action to make assault style weapons illegal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) – Lawmakers in the House seem poised to take action to make assault style weapons illegal.

A bill authored by Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline is gaining momentum after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Cicilline’s bill has more than 200 co-sponsors, but just one is Republican— Peter King of New York.

The “Assault Weapons Ban of 2019” would make it a crime to possess, import, sell, manufacture, and transfer assault weapons.

The House may pass the bill after its summer recess, but the President and Republican leaders in the Senate say they’re dead set against it.

For more, watch the attached video.