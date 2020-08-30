Lawn Elementary moving to ‘School at Home’ after COVID-19 spike

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lawn Elementary will be moving to “School at Home” after a recent spike of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

In a letter, Jim Ned Superintendent Dr. Glen Teal said the number of students with COVID-19 is around 10, however, the staff numbers are ‘too high’ to keep the school open for next week. “Almost half of the staff at Lawn are out due to a variety of COVID reasons,” said Dr. Glen Teal.

Lawn Elementary will move to School at Home for this week and will return to regular in-person next Tuesday 9/8 after labor day.

The administration says Chromebooks will be provided as soon as possible. “Simply call the campus or let your child’s teacher know and we will get those dispersed on Monday from the Administration Building at 441 Graham St. in Tuscola.”

