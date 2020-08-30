Lawn Elementary moving to ‘School at Home’ after COVID-19 spike

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lawn Elementary will be moving to “School at Home” after a recent spike of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
In a letter, Jim Ned Superintendent Dr. Glen Teal said the number of students with COVID-19 is around 10, however, the staff numbers are ‘too high’ to keep the school open for next week. “Almost half of the staff at Lawn are out due to a variety of COVID reasons,” said Dr. Glen Teal.
Lawn Elementary will move to School at Home for this week and will return to regular in-person next Tuesday 9/8 after labor day.
The administration says Chromebooks will be provided as soon as possible. “Simply call the campus or let your child’s teacher know and we will get those dispersed on Monday from the Administration Building at 441 Graham St. in Tuscola.”
The full letter reads as follows:
As you know, we have been monitoring the COVID cases at Lawn very closely, even over this weekend. While our number of students with COVID are around 10 for the campus, our staff numbers are too high to keep our school open next week. Almost half of the staff at Lawn are out due to a variety of COVID reasons. Therefore, Lawn Elementary will move to School @ Home for this week & return to regular school in-person next Tuesday 9/8 after Labor Day. We realize that this will create concerns for our working parents providing supervision for your children & we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. But we need to get our staff well so we can continue to provide a great in-person education without further spreading COVID.Jim Ned Superintendent Glen Teal
While the students & staff are out next week, we will have our partners at Germblast come treat the entire campus once again so it is thoroughly sanitized upon return.
We plan to transfer Lawn’s phone calls to our Administration Building next week, so someone will be available to answer any of your questions or concerns along the way. Parents can contact their child’s teacher with specific questions & the teachers will stay in touch with your principal, Mrs. Harris.
Lastly, any family that needs a Chromebook to do School “
@ Home,” the district will provide one as soon as possible. Simply call the campus or let your child’s teacher know & we will get those dispersed on Monday from the Administration Building at 441 Graham St. in Tuscola. For School @ Home, every student will be expected to engage online at least 180 min/day to meet our state’s required attendance policy this year for online learning.
Thanks for your patience & support through this challenging time. We will get thru this together. Roll Tribe!”