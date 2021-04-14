Lawyer: Man accused in Texas mass shooting was harassed

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A lawyer for the employee accused of opening fire at a Texas cabinet-making company said his client was harassed by his colleagues before killing one man and wounding five other co-workers.

Larry Bollin remained in a Brazos County jail Wednesday on charges of murder, attempted capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon stemming shootings last week.

The 27-year-old is also accused of shooting and wounding a state trooper as authorities searched for a suspect.

Defense attorney Craig Greaves told KBTX-TV that harassment from his client’s colleagues at Kent Moore Cabinets may have motivated the shootings.