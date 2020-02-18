‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ becomes attraction

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN Newsource) — A building implosion gone awry has created an unexpected tourist destination in Dallas.

The “Leaning Tower of Dallas,” as it’s being called.

“I saw the pictures, and I am like, ‘I have to go see it. I have to go see it,'” says Eric Martinez.

Sunday’s failure was Monday’s Internet sensation, as crowds flocked to see the building frozen mid-demolition.

The stubborn leftover is the core shaft that contained the elevator and stairwells, according to Lloyd D. Nabors demolition.

But to everyone else, it’s the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

“We had to come get our picture with it leaning, just like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. So, now we have our own. We think it should stay,” Kelley Breeding says.

“It’s a beautiful addition to our skyline, albeit a little different, but it is, it adds some character to our beautiful skyline,” Martinez says.

It won’t for much longer.

Once the tower comes down, construction on a 27-acre mixed-use development called the Central Dallas will begin.

Developer Artemio De La Vega says picture places to work, live, and play with a park as the centerpiece.

“The green space will also have an opportunity for health and wellness, which will include, I mean, think yoga in the mornings, and exercising outdoors when the weather is good,” De La Vega says.

The first phases, which include office space, hotels, a high rise and part of the park, should be complete by the end of 2022.

And even though the Leaning Tower of Dallas will be long gone, De La Vega says it will live on in the central one way or another.

“I think we should memorialize it, because now its part of our history,” De La Vega says.

The demolition company says it’s bringing in a wrecking ball now, aiming to take the tower down midweek.