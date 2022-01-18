LeBlanc tabbed ASC Player of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry University sophomore guard CJ LeBlanc was named the American Southwest Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week this week, the league announced Monday.

LeBlanc had a monster weekend on Jan. 13-15, leading McMurry to a pair of conference road wins over Sul Ross State and Howard Payne. He averaged 32.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He shot 40.6 percent from the field (24-59) and hit nine three-pointers.

Against Howard Payne last Saturday, LeBlanc scored 42 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double in a 125-112 triple-overtime win. He was also two assists shy of a triple-double with eight assists and was also three points shy of the single-game school record set by Donnie Ray Cruse in 1979.

At Sul Ross, the Dallas native finished with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals en route to a 95-84 win over the Lobos.

LeBlanc is a first-time ASC Player of the Week winner. The last men’s basketball player to win it for McMurry was Mike Williams Jr. on Feb. 3, 2020.

The War Hawks return to action on Thursday, Jan. 20 inside Kimbrell Arena against Belhaven. Opening tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.