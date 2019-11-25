Legionnaires’ bacteria found at convention center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler says it detected bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease in the plumbing system of its convention center, known as Harvey Hall.

But the city says it’s not the same strain as the bacteria from a Legionnaires’ outbreak at the East Texas State Fair in September that sickened seven people and killed one.

It was suspected Harvey Hall’s plumbing system was the source of that outbreak, since the convention center sits directly on the fairgrounds.

The city says it will continue with its decontamination plan.

It expects it will be able to reopen Harvey Hall to the public on Monday, assuming it gets the green light from the CDC and the Northeast Texas Public Health District.