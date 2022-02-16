ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — This Friday, an LGBTQ film screening is seeking to bring the entire Key City community together and raise awareness, as well as to benefit Abilene’s Pride Alliance and Big Country AIDS Resources.

For most, being considered different is not always necessarily a bad thing. As some of the people in the LGBTQ community believe, we are all one of a kind.

Shane Archa is a hairdresser here in Abilene who is not shy when it comes to living his truth and expressing himself through hair and makeup.

He says, “45 minutes to an hour, an hour and a half if I’m relaxed or chilling,” to get ready for the day. And doing hair is something he has always had a passion for.

“I started on my grandmother’s hair when I was 11, and I was playing beauty shop with my neighbor’s little sister, getting brushes taken away from us when we were like 6,” said Archa.

Growing up in Abilene, historically known as a conservative city, Archa says he never had issues with acceptance. However, that was not always the case for everyone in his community.

“I’ve had friends who’ve gotten beat up in the park in Abilene. I have friends that have gotten killed in their front yards in Abilene,” said Archa.

Local Reverend Marsha Warren says the moment she moved from San Antonio to Abilene, it wasn’t hard to spot the difference between the two cities when it comes to approval.

“I found that people were discriminated against on a regular basis as if it was just a regular thing to do,” said Rev. Warren.

But regardless, Reverend Warren says her calling is to preach that we are all God’s children, regardless of sexual orientation.

“I also see the hope in the future, where we all can come together. It will happen rather or not you want it to happen because that’s God’s way,” said Rev. Warren.

Despite the wide differences in professions, Warren and Archa both share a goal: to bridge the gap between misconceptions and the LGBTIQ+ community. Archa even adds that 85% of his clients are male.

“It’s just as fun to make men feel good about themselves as it is to make women feel good. I like what I see in the mirror, so I want everyone else to feel that too,” said Archa.

Hollywood film director Del Shores is originally from Winters, and he is the mastermind behind the screening. If you are interested in tickets, click here.