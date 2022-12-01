ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is planning to bring a life-sized snow glob for a free holiday photo experience to United Supermarket stores across Texas. Next week is Abilene’s chance!

This pop up photo experience will also include free samples of Coca-Cola products. Each visitor will get to take a holiday photo inside of the life-sized snow globe.

Here is the schedule and locations for the pop up event in Abilene:

December 8 – United Supermarkets, 3301 South 14th Street, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

December 8 – United Supermarkets, 920 North Willis Street, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

December 9 – United Supermarkets, 1095 Judge Ely Boulevard, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

December 9 – Market Street, 4450 Buffalo Gap Road, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

This event is part of the Coca-Cola Magic campaign, slating that holidays are best when shared with family, friends and neighbors. Chris James, COO of The United Family, said he is excited for this holiday experience.

“We are thrilled that our partners at Coca-Cola have selected some of our stores across Texas as sites for this holiday photo opportunity,” said James. “We hope our guests will take full advantage of this opportunity to get in the holiday spirit while they shop in our stores over the next week.”

