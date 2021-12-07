Abilene family shows gratitude to Hendrick Hospice after passing of their mother

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — For more than 30 years, Hendrick Hospice Care has provided end-of-life care and bereavement services to patients and families in Key City, as well as to those within a 65-mile radius.

For the Herring family, they are now taking the time to recognize Hendrick’s Hospice Care, thanking the staff for the experience their mother went through in her final days there.

Son, Brooks Herring, recently wrote a letter expressing his deepest gratitude for the efforts Hendrick Hospice provided.

“There’s just no words to express the gratitude that I have for all that they did,” said Herring.

Herring says back in June, his father became ill and passed away. His mom had insisted on putting off her doctor’s visits so she could be with her husband.

“When you’ve been married for 65-plus years, you’re going to be extremely attentive to your spouse and she was that during his illness,” said Herring.

The day after his father’s funeral, his mother Della Herring was diagnosed with stage four cancer, and they knew they needed hospice care. That is when they decided to turn to Hendrick Hospice, where she was then admitted and passed away eight days later.

“She was the type of person who always looked good. She had a jacket for every day and every occasion. She never had gray hair, which we chuckled about, she was always well put together,” said Herring.

Herring says the people at Hendrick Hospice kept her looking good in a time that could have easily not been done.

“It was a situation like I have never experienced, and to see the care and the dignity that they provided to mom was just incredible,” Herring says.

“I am sad now still reflecting on that loss, but if you said, ‘What could you have changed about that whole process?’ I genuinely can’t think of a thing I would change. It was just an extraordinary time in caring for my mom at the end of her life,” said Herring.