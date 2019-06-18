Lightning suspected cause of fire that destroyed Brown County home

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lightning is the suspected cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Brown County Tuesday morning.

First responders rushed to the scene of the fire at a home on the 7300 block of County Road 333 around 8:30 a.m. and found the attic was fully involved.

No one was injured but the home is a total loss.

Fire investigators believe a lightning strike is likely the cause due to the damage pattern and the fact that storms were moving through the region at the time of ignition

