Lights being replaced on Winters Freeway more than a year later

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During the day, Winters Freeway from North 10th to Interstate 20 might not seem like a hazardous road.

At night however, the problem shifts from avoiding things you can see to things you can’t.

“We had a short in some of the wiring,” said Tanya Brown with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in Abilene.

More than a year ago, KTAB/KRBC counted the lights out on this stretch of road, and if you drive by today you’ll probably get that same number.

A total of 28 lights were counted and those continued outages present additional challenges for drivers.

“You know, not being able to see, you know [drivers will say after a wreck] ‘I didn’t see it coming,’ or ‘This turn, it crept up on me,'” said Koby Huff, who drives tow trucks in the Key City.

The good news is, though, the orange cones in this area means progress.

“Willis Electric out of Abilene was awarded the contract for a little over $267,000,” said Brown.

TxDOT attributes the more than 12 month delay to a number of things, including contract negotiations and increased demand for materials needed.

“Once [the bid] is awarded, there is a time period that our contractors are allowed to purchase material. There is only a couple lighting companies so unfortunately, there is a delay on receiving materials for this job,” said Brown.

Nonetheless, work is underway. For this specific project, crews won’t just be replacing the wiring but adding a protective tubing around it, which TxDOT says will make things better in the long run.

“If we do have a short in the future we will be able to pull those lines easier and repair just that outage,” said Brown.

The current project is state-funded and is expected to be completed by the end of May.