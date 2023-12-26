ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo is extending their light display through the beginning of January.

Zoo Lights, which was part of their holiday experience, will remain on display through January 6, and the Zoo will keep extended hours to allow visitors to enjoy the attraction.

Santa and his reindeer are already back at the North Pole until next Year, but the Zoo Lights display still includes the following festivities:

Zoo opens at 9 a.m.

Giraffe Feeding (weather permitting) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Zoo Train Rides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Zoo Carousel from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hot chocolate, coffee and 3 new cappuccino flavors available for purchase from 10 a.m.

to 8 p.m.

to 8 p.m. Zoo Lights on from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Zoo closes at 9 p.m.

The Zoo Lights Display is included in the price of general admission, and Zoo Members get in for free.

Purchase tickets and get more information at www.AbileneZoo.org.