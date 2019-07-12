‘Lights up for Liberty’ vigil to be held in Abilene Friday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A national issue will be addressed by protesters Friday outside Abilene City Hall.

The Taylor County Democratic Party will be hosting the “Lights up for Liberty” vigil Friday evening.

The goal is to raise awareness of what organizers say is inhumane treatment of migrants and refugees along the U.S./Mexico border.

County Chair Kristina Campos-Davis says the party found it necessary to address the issue in Abilene because of its close proximity to the border.

“We just feel like we need to make a statement that this kind of behavior and what’s happening to the children is unacceptable. The second reason is that we feel that being here in Texas, we’re very close and we want to make sure that we’re speaking out as much as we can against these really inhumane treatments,” Campos-Davis says.

Candles and poster-making material will be available at the vigil, which begins at 8:30 Friday night.