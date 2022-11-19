ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Outlaws and Legends have officially announced the 2023 artist line-up and set times for each performance.

On March 31 and April 1, Outlaws and Legends will return to the Big County for a day of music and fun. Proceeds from the musical festival go to Ben Richey Boys Ranch & Family Program, a nonprofit that helps children and families.

The festival will take place at The Back Porch of Texas (3350 North Clack Street). Parking passes are $10 each and you can bring your own cooler for $20 fee at the gate. Go to Outlaws and Legends website for more information about cost of tickets, rules and RV parking.

Friday, March 31:

2:00 p.m. – Micky and The Motorcars

3:15 p.m. – Jamie Richards

4:30 p.m. – Tanner Usrey

6:00 p.m. – Cody Canada and The Departed

7:30 p.m. – Mark Powell

9:30 p.m. – Carly Pearce

11:00 p.m. – Gary P Nunn (Tito’s Tipi Afterparty)

Saturday, April 1:

11:45 a.m. – Landon Talley and Jackson Hatch

12:45 p.m. – Kin Faux

2:00 p.m. – Dale Watson

3:15 p.m. – William Beckmann

4:30 p.m. – Exile

6:00 p.m. – Stoney Larue

7:30 p.m. – Kevin Fowler

9:30 p.m. – Willie Nelson

11:00 p.m. – Roger Creager (Tito’s Tipi Afterparty)