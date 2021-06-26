Lineman Challenge shines a spotlight on the men in the trenches

On Saturday, over 650 offensive and defensive lineman from high schools across the state of Texas participated in the annual Lineman challenge.

The big guys hit the gridiron at Hardin-Simmons University to get some much needed work in before next season.

They were lifting tiers, hitting the bench press, rolling heavy cylinders, carrying weighted bags, pushing sleds and much more.

Some of the lineman say they look forward to this competition every year, because they believe their hard work will pay off down the line.

Snyder’s Aden Hernandez says, “It means everything man. Them skinny boys get to go out there and play that 7-on-7 and get after it man, but out here you got a lot of competition. We get after it boy. Them boys are speedy, strong, and it’s just a great feeling to be out here and work.”

Cooper’s Darrius Sherrod added, “Building the chemistry between us will help us grown during the season. Like if something goes wrong during a play it helps us get back up, forget about the last play and go hit the next.”

Brownwood’s Christian Chambers says, “We don’t get very much credit. We’re in the trenches as they like to say, so it’s fun for us to all be out and compete during the summer. It’s a great way to start off the season.”