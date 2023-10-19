BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Looking to join in on Fall festivities? Check out some of the fall and Halloween events around the Big Country.

Ongoing events:

13 Vultures Haunted Estate
3516 I-20, Baird, TX
October 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, & 28

Boo at the Zoo
Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Ln
October 14, 21, 22, 28, 29

Stagecoach Pumpkin Palooza
400 Old Comanche Road, Early
October 27, 28, 29

12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – haunted house
1289 N 2nd St
October 20, 21, 27, 28

Alice in Swenson – haunted house
Swenson House – 1726 Swenson Street
October 28, 29

Date-specific events

Saturday, October 21:

Johnson Hill Farm Fall Festival
453 County Road 175 in Bangs
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fall Festival benefiting the Jim Ned Band
Ovalo Community Center – 2925 FM 614, Ovalo
11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday Matinee: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’
South Branch Library – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

RHPS Double Feature
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Chorus Abilene’s Fall Concert
ACU Theatre – 1600 Campus Court
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Halloween Party
Circle C – 4638 South 14th Street
8:00 to 11:55 p.m.

Sunday, October 22:

A Spooktacular Shopping Event
Deep Creek Market – 1815 25th Street, Synder
Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, October 23:

Spooky Stories for Kids
Main Library – 202 Cedar Street
4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, October 24:

‘Haunted Mansion’ movie
Mockingbird Branch Library – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, October 27:

St. John’s Halloween Carnival
St. John’s Episcopal School – 1600 Sherman Drive
Beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 28:

Vahallaween 
SunnHaus Brewing – 344 Clark Road
Beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Fall Fest at Allen Ridge
Allen Ridge – 2439 North Judge Ely Boulevard
Beginning at noon

Silent Disco Halloween Dance Party
Prep Academy Dance Studio – 141 Oak Street
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Halloween in the Park
Abilene State Park – 150 Park Road, Tuscola
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

1st Annual Fall Campfire, Hymns & S’mores
Cisco Lake
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Halloween Fest
The Zone Bar – 3112 South 27th Street
Beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Eastland County Museum Ghost Tour
Eastland County Museum – 114 South Seaman Street
Beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 29:

Fall Festival
Merkel Football Field – 702 Haynes Street, Merkel
4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Spooky Dinner Party
Mesquite Ridge Kitchen & Bakery – 534 Graham Street, Tuscola
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Monday, October 30:

Lee Orthodontics Fall Festival
Lee Orthodontics – 3002 South Clack Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Mall-O-Ween
Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31:

Matera’s October Bash
Matera Bar & Grill – 833 South 1st Street
5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: If you know of an event that you want to be included in this article, click here to email the details