BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Looking to join in on Fall festivities? Check out some of the fall and Halloween events around the Big Country.

More events

Ongoing events:

13 Vultures Haunted Estate

3516 I-20, Baird, TX

October 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, & 28

Boo at the Zoo

Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Ln

October 14, 21, 22, 28, 29

Stagecoach Pumpkin Palooza

400 Old Comanche Road, Early

October 27, 28, 29

12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – haunted house

1289 N 2nd St

October 20, 21, 27, 28

Alice in Swenson – haunted house

Swenson House – 1726 Swenson Street

October 28, 29 Date-specific events Saturday, October 21:

Johnson Hill Farm Fall Festival

453 County Road 175 in Bangs

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chorus Abilene’s Fall Concert

ACU Theatre – 1600 Campus Court

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Halloween Party

Circle C – 4638 South 14th Street

8:00 to 11:55 p.m.

Sunday, October 22:

A Spooktacular Shopping Event

Deep Creek Market – 1815 25th Street, Synder

Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, October 23:

Spooky Stories for Kids

Main Library – 202 Cedar Street

4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, October 24:

‘Haunted Mansion’ movie

Mockingbird Branch Library – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, October 27:

St. John’s Halloween Carnival

St. John’s Episcopal School – 1600 Sherman Drive

Beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 28:

Vahallaween

SunnHaus Brewing – 344 Clark Road

Beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Fall Fest at Allen Ridge

Allen Ridge – 2439 North Judge Ely Boulevard

Beginning at noon

Silent Disco Halloween Dance Party

Prep Academy Dance Studio – 141 Oak Street

6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Halloween in the Park

Abilene State Park – 150 Park Road, Tuscola

6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

1st Annual Fall Campfire, Hymns & S’mores

Cisco Lake

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Halloween Fest

The Zone Bar – 3112 South 27th Street

Beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Eastland County Museum Ghost Tour

Eastland County Museum – 114 South Seaman Street

Beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 29:

Fall Festival

Merkel Football Field – 702 Haynes Street, Merkel

4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Spooky Dinner Party

Mesquite Ridge Kitchen & Bakery – 534 Graham Street, Tuscola

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Monday, October 30:

Lee Orthodontics Fall Festival

Lee Orthodontics – 3002 South Clack Street

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Mall-O-Ween

Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31:

Matera’s October Bash

Matera Bar & Grill – 833 South 1st Street

5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: If you know of an event that you want to be included in this article, click here to email the details