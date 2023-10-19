BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Looking to join in on Fall festivities? Check out some of the fall and Halloween events around the Big Country.
Ongoing events:
13 Vultures Haunted Estate
3516 I-20, Baird, TX
October 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, & 28
12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – haunted house
1289 N 2nd St
October 20, 21, 27, 28
Alice in Swenson – haunted house
Swenson House – 1726 Swenson Street
October 28, 29
Date-specific events
Saturday, October 21:
Fall Festival benefiting the Jim Ned Band
Ovalo Community Center – 2925 FM 614, Ovalo
11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Saturday Matinee: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’
South Branch Library – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
2:30 to 3:45 p.m.
Chorus Abilene’s Fall Concert
ACU Theatre – 1600 Campus Court
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Halloween Party
Circle C – 4638 South 14th Street
8:00 to 11:55 p.m.
Sunday, October 22:
A Spooktacular Shopping Event
Deep Creek Market – 1815 25th Street, Synder
Noon to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, October 23:
Spooky Stories for Kids
Main Library – 202 Cedar Street
4:30 to 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, October 24:
‘Haunted Mansion’ movie
Mockingbird Branch Library – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Friday, October 27:
St. John’s Halloween Carnival
St. John’s Episcopal School – 1600 Sherman Drive
Beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 28:
Vahallaween
SunnHaus Brewing – 344 Clark Road
Beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Fall Fest at Allen Ridge
Allen Ridge – 2439 North Judge Ely Boulevard
Beginning at noon
Silent Disco Halloween Dance Party
Prep Academy Dance Studio – 141 Oak Street
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Halloween in the Park
Abilene State Park – 150 Park Road, Tuscola
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
1st Annual Fall Campfire, Hymns & S’mores
Cisco Lake
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Halloween Fest
The Zone Bar – 3112 South 27th Street
Beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Eastland County Museum Ghost Tour
Eastland County Museum – 114 South Seaman Street
Beginning at 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 29:
Fall Festival
Merkel Football Field – 702 Haynes Street, Merkel
4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Spooky Dinner Party
Mesquite Ridge Kitchen & Bakery – 534 Graham Street, Tuscola
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Monday, October 30:
Lee Orthodontics Fall Festival
Lee Orthodontics – 3002 South Clack Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Mall-O-Ween
Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 31:
Matera’s October Bash
Matera Bar & Grill – 833 South 1st Street
5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Editor’s note: If you know of an event that you want to be included in this article, click here to email the details