BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Easter time is here, which means it’s an egg-cellent time to get the family out, meet the Easter bunny, hunt for eggs and enjoy candy and sunshine.
Here is a list of what’s going on around the Big Country this Easter:
Friday, April 15
PARENTS NIGHT OUT – EASTER HUNT
Premier Martial Arts – 3287 South 14th Street
7:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
Easter Event
Callahan Thrift – 314 North 1st Street, Clyde
Beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Easter Egg Hunt
Anson VFW post 8929
9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt
Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Easter Egg Hunt
Aldersgate Abilene – 1741 Sayles Boulevard
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Eggstravaganza at Southern Hills
Southern Hills Church of Christ – 3666 Buffalo Gap Road
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt
Abilene First Church of the Nazarene – 2849 Beltway South
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Family Easter Celebration and Egg Hunt
Wylie Baptist Church – 6097 Buffalo Gap Road
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Easter Eggstravaganza!!
Express ER Abilene – 4157 Buffalo Gap Road
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Easter Pickin’s
Easy Pickin’s – 101 Pine Street, Clyde
11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Community Easter Egg Hunt
Lytle South Baptist Church – 1125 East Industrial Boulevard
Beginning at 11:00 a.m.
The Great Hunt @ Transformation
Transformation Church – 3150 Vogel Avenue
2:00 to 3:30 p.m.
EASTER EGG HUNT
The Ridge – 4857 Buffalo Gap Road
2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Albany VFD Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Webb Memorial Park – 915 Railroad Street, Albany
Beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Full Pink Moon gathering
861 Butternut Street
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Cornhole Tournament
901 W 4th St, Baird
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
Easter Eggstravaganza
FountainGate Fellowship – 909 North Willis Street
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.