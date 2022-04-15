Editor’s Note: If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv – also include a link to more information if possible.

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Easter time is here, which means it’s an egg-cellent time to get the family out, meet the Easter bunny, hunt for eggs and enjoy candy and sunshine.

Here is a list of what’s going on around the Big Country this Easter:

Friday, April 15

PARENTS NIGHT OUT – EASTER HUNT

Premier Martial Arts – 3287 South 14th Street

7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Easter Event

Callahan Thrift – 314 North 1st Street, Clyde

Beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt

Anson VFW post 8929

9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt

Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt

Aldersgate Abilene – 1741 Sayles Boulevard

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Eggstravaganza at Southern Hills

Southern Hills Church of Christ – 3666 Buffalo Gap Road

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt

Abilene First Church of the Nazarene – 2849 Beltway South

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Family Easter Celebration and Egg Hunt

Wylie Baptist Church – 6097 Buffalo Gap Road

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Easter Eggstravaganza!!

Express ER Abilene – 4157 Buffalo Gap Road

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Easter Pickin’s

Easy Pickin’s – 101 Pine Street, Clyde

11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Lytle South Baptist Church – 1125 East Industrial Boulevard

Beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The Great Hunt @ Transformation

Transformation Church – 3150 Vogel Avenue

2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

EASTER EGG HUNT

The Ridge – 4857 Buffalo Gap Road

2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Albany VFD Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Webb Memorial Park – 915 Railroad Street, Albany

Beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Full Pink Moon gathering

861 Butternut Street

6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Cornhole Tournament

901 W 4th St, Baird

Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Easter Eggstravaganza

FountainGate Fellowship – 909 North Willis Street

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.