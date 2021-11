LIST: Abilene area holiday events

Editor’s Note: If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv – also include a link to more information if possible.

NOVEMBER EVENTS

November 4

Making Spirits Bright Preview Party

Abilene Civic Center – 1100 N. 6th Street

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

November 5

Christmas Carousel Market Hall

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 N. 6th Street

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Dashing Thru the Show Style Show & Luncheon

Abilene Civic Center – 1100 N. 6th Street

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

November 6

Storybook Sleigh Brunch with Santa

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 N. 6th Street

10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Christmas Carousel Market Hall

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 N. 6th Street

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

November 7

Christmas Carousel Market Hall

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 N. 6th Street

12:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Around the World featuring Aaron Watson LIVE

Abilene Christian University: lawn of the Onstead-Packer Biblical Studies Building – 1600 Campus Court

5:30 p.m. – Vendors open.

7:30 p.m. – Christmas tree lighting.

7:45 p.m. – Concert begins.

November 12

Christmas in November

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 N. 6th Street

5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

November 13

Country Christmas

Perini Ranch Country Market – 1042 Litel Street, Buffalo Gap

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Christmas in November

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 N. 6th Street

5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

November 14

Baker Street Holiday Market

The Vault – 113 E. Baker Street, Brownwood

4:00 p.m.

Christmas in November

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 N. 6th Street

5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

November 20

3rd Annual Holiday Pop-Up Market

The Mill – 239 Locust Street

12:00 – 8:00 p.m.

November 25

18th Annual Turkey Trot

Shotwell Stadium – 1525 E.S. 11th Street

7:00 a.m.

November 26

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

November 27

A Very Merry SoDA Christmas

SoDA District Courtyard – 834 S 3rd Street

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

November 28

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

DECEMBER EVENTS

December 3

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

December 4

Christmas Market

Alliance for Women & Children – 1350 N 10th Street

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Pops I Christmas Movie Magic (Matinee)

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 N. 6th Street

3:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Pops I Christmas Movie Magic

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 N. 6th Street

7:30 p.m.

December 5

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

A Night In Bethlehem

River of Life Church – 1247 E Main Street, Eastland, TX 76448

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

December 10

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

December 11

JINGLE JAM

Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center – 1042 loop 322

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

December 12

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

December 17

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

December 18

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

December 19

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

December 20

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

December 21

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

December 22

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

December 23

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

December 26

Winter Lightfest

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 E.N. 10th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.