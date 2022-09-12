ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Although still warm out, the changing of seasons can already be felt through dropped temperatures, more wind and sporadic rains – along with pumpkin spiced drinks and treats at your favorite stores and, of course, the West Texas Fair & Rodeo. Fall officially begins Thursday, September 22. To mark the fun fall season, there are already lots to do in town! Check out this list of events throughout September and October:
Editor’s Note: If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv – also include a link to more information if possible.
September events
Friday, September 9
TRACTOR PULL – West Texas Fair & Rodeo
West Texas Fair & Rodeo – 1801 East South 11th Street
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 10
West Texas Fair & Rodeo ‘PARADE’
Downtown Abilene – 104 Pine Street
Beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Matera Gardens Fall Vendor Market
Matera Gardens – 101 Oak Street
11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
TRACTOR PULL – West Texas Fair & Rodeo
West Texas Fair & Rodeo – 1801 East South 11th Street
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 11
9/11 Stair Climb Challenge!
Crunch Fitness – 4709 South 14th Street
8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Monday, September 12
AUDITIONS!!! Stephen King’s Misery
Abilene Community Theater (ACT) – 809 Barrow Street
7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 13
AUDITIONS!!! Stephen King’s Misery
Abilene Community Theater (ACT) – 809 Barrow Street
7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Thursday, September 15
Latin Dance Night
Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Friday, September 16
Movie in the Park: Grease Sing-A-Long!
The Festival Gardens – East South 11th Street & Loop 322
Beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 17
Last day of West Texas Fair & Rodeo
Taylor County Expo Center –
8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Socktoberfest 5k/1 Mile Beer Run brought to you by THE PERFORMANCE LAB
Sockdolager Brewing Company – 833 South 1st Street
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Fall Fashion Affair
Eighteen78 Boutique – 401-A Pine Street
11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
GRAND OPENING – Peacock Patio Bar
Peacock Patio Bar – 536 Hickory Street
11:00 a.m. to midnight
Friday, September 23
Movie in the Park Date Night
Hosted by: Abilene Party Makers and Inflatables
10 spots available, $100 per couple
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 24
Harry Potter Candle Making Workshop
Abilene Candle Company – 806 C South 2nd Street
11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Abilene Pride
The Festival Gardens – East South 11th Street & Loop 322
2:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Official After Party – Abilene Beer Summit 2022
Sockdolager Brewing Company – 833 South 1st Street
6:00 to 11:45 p.m.
Thursday, September 29
EXTREME Pumpkin Carving at the NCCIL
National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) – 102 Cedar Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
October events
Saturday, October 1
SHACK OKTOBERFEST/7th ANNIVERSARY PARTY
Jay’s BBQ Shack – 602 South 11th Street
11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 9
Ready Set Glow 5k
The Well – 137 Mesquite Street
7:30 to 9:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 13
ACU Homecoming 2022
Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court
3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Friday, October 14
ACU Homecoming 2022
Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court
3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 15
Boo at the Zoo – Day 1
Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
ACU Homecoming 2022
Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court
3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday
5th Annual Cornhole Tournament
Big Country Home Builders Association – 4398 Crawford Drive
3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 16
ACU Homecoming 2022
Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court
3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday
Thursday, October 20
The Banishing — Murder Mystery Party
KAO Lounge – 137B Oak Street
Beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Friday, October 21
McMurry Homecoming
McMurry University – 1400 Sayles Boulevard
9:00 a.m. Friday to 7:00 p.m. Saturday
Abilene Fall Festival
Alliance Auto Auction – 6657 US Highway 80 West
9:30 a.m. to noon
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
12th Armored Division Haunted House
12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street
8:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 22
McMurry Homecoming
McMurry University – 1400 Sayles Boulevard
9:00 a.m. Friday to 7:00 p.m. Saturday
Abilene Goddess Festival
Rose Park – 2601 South 7th Street
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Boo at the Zoo – Day 2
Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Fall-themed Girls Night
Rose Recreation Center – 2601 South 7th Street
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Boo Bash at the Swenson House
Swenson House – 1726 Swenson Street
7:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
12th Armored Division Haunted House
12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street
8:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
11:00 p.m. Saturday to 1:00 a.m. Sunday
Thursday, October 27
Costume Buddy Day
Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene – 2218 South 14th Street
11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Friday, October 28
Costume Parent’s Night Out
Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene – 2218 South 14th Street
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
12th Armored Division Haunted House
12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street
8:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 29
Boo at the Zoo – Day 3
Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Fall Fest
The Center for Transformational Development – 300 North Judge Ely Boulevard
11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene – 2218 South 14th Street
5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Retro world Arcade’s Nightmare on Pine Street
Retro world Arcade – 1109 Pine Street
5:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Fright Night @ The Zone
The Zone Bar – 3112 South 27th Street
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
12th Armored Division Haunted House
12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street
8:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Heavy Halloween
Homer’s Bar and Music Venue – 4201 North 1st Street
Beginning at 8:00 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 30
Boo at the Zoo – Day 4
Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Monday, October 31
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
November events
Tuesday, November 1
Dia De Los Muertos
North’s Funeral Home – 242 Orange Street
6:30 to 9:00 p.m.
