ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Although still warm out, the changing of seasons can already be felt through dropped temperatures, more wind and sporadic rains – along with pumpkin spiced drinks and treats at your favorite stores and, of course, the West Texas Fair & Rodeo. Fall officially begins Thursday, September 22. To mark the fun fall season, there are already lots to do in town! Check out this list of events throughout September and October:

Editor’s Note: If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv – also include a link to more information if possible.

September events

Friday, September 9

TRACTOR PULL – West Texas Fair & Rodeo

West Texas Fair & Rodeo – 1801 East South 11th Street

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

West Texas Fair & Rodeo ‘PARADE’

Downtown Abilene – 104 Pine Street

Beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Matera Gardens Fall Vendor Market

Matera Gardens – 101 Oak Street

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

TRACTOR PULL – West Texas Fair & Rodeo

West Texas Fair & Rodeo – 1801 East South 11th Street

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 11

9/11 Stair Climb Challenge!

Crunch Fitness – 4709 South 14th Street

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Monday, September 12

AUDITIONS!!! Stephen King’s Misery

Abilene Community Theater (ACT) – 809 Barrow Street

7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 13

AUDITIONS!!! Stephen King’s Misery

Abilene Community Theater (ACT) – 809 Barrow Street

7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 15

Latin Dance Night

Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 16

Movie in the Park: Grease Sing-A-Long!

The Festival Gardens – East South 11th Street & Loop 322

Beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 17

Last day of West Texas Fair & Rodeo

Taylor County Expo Center –

8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Socktoberfest 5k/1 Mile Beer Run brought to you by THE PERFORMANCE LAB

Sockdolager Brewing Company – 833 South 1st Street

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Fall Fashion Affair

Eighteen78 Boutique – 401-A Pine Street

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

GRAND OPENING – Peacock Patio Bar

Peacock Patio Bar – 536 Hickory Street

11:00 a.m. to midnight

Friday, September 23

Movie in the Park Date Night

Hosted by: Abilene Party Makers and Inflatables

10 spots available, $100 per couple

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

Harry Potter Candle Making Workshop

Abilene Candle Company – 806 C South 2nd Street

11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Abilene Pride

The Festival Gardens – East South 11th Street & Loop 322

2:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Official After Party – Abilene Beer Summit 2022

Sockdolager Brewing Company – 833 South 1st Street

6:00 to 11:45 p.m.

Thursday, September 29

EXTREME Pumpkin Carving at the NCCIL

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) – 102 Cedar Street

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

October events

Saturday, October 1

SHACK OKTOBERFEST/7th ANNIVERSARY PARTY

Jay’s BBQ Shack – 602 South 11th Street

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 9

Ready Set Glow 5k

The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 13

ACU Homecoming 2022

Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court

3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 14

ACU Homecoming 2022

Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court

3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 15

Boo at the Zoo – Day 1

Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

ACU Homecoming 2022

Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court

3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday

5th Annual Cornhole Tournament

Big Country Home Builders Association – 4398 Crawford Drive

3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 16

ACU Homecoming 2022

Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court

3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday

Thursday, October 20

The Banishing — Murder Mystery Party

KAO Lounge – 137B Oak Street

Beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Friday, October 21

McMurry Homecoming

McMurry University – 1400 Sayles Boulevard

9:00 a.m. Friday to 7:00 p.m. Saturday

Abilene Fall Festival

Alliance Auto Auction – 6657 US Highway 80 West

9:30 a.m. to noon

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

12th Armored Division Haunted House

12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street

8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 22

McMurry Homecoming

McMurry University – 1400 Sayles Boulevard

9:00 a.m. Friday to 7:00 p.m. Saturday

Abilene Goddess Festival

Rose Park – 2601 South 7th Street

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo – Day 2

Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fall-themed Girls Night

Rose Recreation Center – 2601 South 7th Street

6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Boo Bash at the Swenson House

Swenson House – 1726 Swenson Street

7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

12th Armored Division Haunted House

12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street

8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

11:00 p.m. Saturday to 1:00 a.m. Sunday

Thursday, October 27

Costume Buddy Day

Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene – 2218 South 14th Street

11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Friday, October 28

Costume Parent’s Night Out

Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene – 2218 South 14th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

12th Armored Division Haunted House

12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street

8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 29

Boo at the Zoo – Day 3

Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fall Fest

The Center for Transformational Development – 300 North Judge Ely Boulevard

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene – 2218 South 14th Street

5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Retro world Arcade’s Nightmare on Pine Street

Retro world Arcade – 1109 Pine Street

5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Fright Night @ The Zone

The Zone Bar – 3112 South 27th Street

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

12th Armored Division Haunted House

12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street

8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Heavy Halloween

Homer’s Bar and Music Venue – 4201 North 1st Street

Beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 30

Boo at the Zoo – Day 4

Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Monday, October 31

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

November events

Tuesday, November 1

Dia De Los Muertos

North’s Funeral Home – 242 Orange Street

6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

