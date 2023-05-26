ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Kicking off Memorial Day weekend to honor our military personnel who’ve fallen, the Abilene area has a few events you can attend to mark the holiday.
Friday
USA Softball of Texas 2023 Memorial Day Madness
Lake Kirby Softball Complex – 5650 Maple Street
May 26 through 28
Saturday
Zoolute at the Abilene Zoo
Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
*Free admission for all active duty service members, veterans, retirees and their families.
Memorial Day celebration & ceremony
Mount Hope Cemetery – 17th St, Anson
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Adventure Cove opens for the season
Adventure Cove – 2742 South 9th Street
11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday
Elmwood Memorial Day Ceremony
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park – 5750 US Highway 277 South
Beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Memorial Day Ceremony Performance
Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene – 7457 West Lake Road
Beginning at 10:45 a.m.
