ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Kicking off Memorial Day weekend to honor our military personnel who’ve fallen, the Abilene area has a few events you can attend to mark the holiday.

Friday

USA Softball of Texas 2023 Memorial Day Madness

Lake Kirby Softball Complex – 5650 Maple Street

May 26 through 28

Saturday

Zoolute at the Abilene Zoo

Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

*Free admission for all active duty service members, veterans, retirees and their families.

Memorial Day celebration & ceremony

Mount Hope Cemetery – 17th St, Anson

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Adventure Cove opens for the season

Adventure Cove – 2742 South 9th Street

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday

Elmwood Memorial Day Ceremony

Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park – 5750 US Highway 277 South

Beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Memorial Day Ceremony Performance

Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene – 7457 West Lake Road

Beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Editor’s note: If you have an event in the Abilene area you’d like to be added to the list, follow this link to email details.