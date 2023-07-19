ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Hi Barbies! The Abilene area is gearing up for Thursday’s release of the Barbie movie. We’ve made a list of Barbie-themed treats and other happenings in Abilene.
Treats
ShowCones Abilene
Buffalo Gap & Ambler, or South 14th & Sayles
2:00 to 7:00 p.m. most days
Barbie snow cone – pink bubble gum mixed with wedding cake, with cream and sprinkles
Tea2Go
3562 Catclaw Drive & 1152 East North 10th Street
The Barbie TeaN’ergy, only available through Friday
Events
Thursday, July 20 (release day)
Multiple businesses coming together to celebrate the Barbie movie
The Windsor Hotel – 401 Pine Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Businesses offer deals and discounts if you wear pink or bring a new Barbie or Ken doll to donate to charity
Friday, July 21
Barbie Inspired Candle Scents – Create Your Own
Abilene Candle Co. – 806 C South 2nd Street
11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Christmas in July/Barbie/Boutique Poker Run!
Petals & Thorns – 4802 South 14th Street
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Barbie premiers in Abilene with 3:00 p.m. showings at all three of our movie theatres.
Did we miss your special Barbie-themed treat or event? Let us know and we’ll add it to the list!