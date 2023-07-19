ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Hi Barbies! The Abilene area is gearing up for Thursday’s release of the Barbie movie. We’ve made a list of Barbie-themed treats and other happenings in Abilene.

Treats

ShowCones Abilene

Buffalo Gap & Ambler, or South 14th & Sayles

2:00 to 7:00 p.m. most days

Barbie snow cone – pink bubble gum mixed with wedding cake, with cream and sprinkles

Tea2Go

3562 Catclaw Drive & 1152 East North 10th Street

The Barbie TeaN’ergy, only available through Friday

Events

Thursday, July 20 (release day)

Multiple businesses coming together to celebrate the Barbie movie

The Windsor Hotel – 401 Pine Street

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Businesses offer deals and discounts if you wear pink or bring a new Barbie or Ken doll to donate to charity

Friday, July 21

Barbie Inspired Candle Scents – Create Your Own

Abilene Candle Co. – 806 C South 2nd Street

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Christmas in July/Barbie/Boutique Poker Run!

Petals & Thorns – 4802 South 14th Street

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Barbie premiers in Abilene with 3:00 p.m. showings at all three of our movie theatres.

Did we miss your special Barbie-themed treat or event? Let us know and we’ll add it to the list!