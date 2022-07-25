ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Contrary to recent temperatures, Summer is coming to a close for Abilene students. Come Wednesday, August 17, students will once again line the halls at our local schools.

In preparation, Wylie and Abilene ISDs have already posted school supply lists. But what about Abilene families who may have a difficult time purchasing new supplies?

Here’s a list of upcoming school supply drives:

Laundry Luv’s Annual Backpack Giveaway

Laundry Luv – 3202 North 1st Street, Suite A

Friday, August 5

10:30 a.m. until supplies last

– 100 free backpacks filled with school supplies

– First come, first serve

– Student must be accompanied by an adult

Back to School Resource Fair & Family Fun Day

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

Saturday, August 13

9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

– School supplies to each student present, while supplies last

– Donations closed

Let Us Breath Abilene’s ‘Phresh Kicks Phresh’ Start school supplies donation drive

Let Us Breathe – 541 Cockerell Drive

Bad Boy Bail Bonds – 806 South 3rd Street

– Asking for monetary, sneaker and supply donations

– Need: Women’s 8.5 to 9.5 & men’s 8.5 to 11

– Helping underprivileged youth

– 125 applications submitted

Click for: Wylie ISD school supply lists

Click for: Abilene ISD school supply lists

Note from the editor: If you would like an event to be added to this list, click here to send via email. Please include details, and a link if possible!