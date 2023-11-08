BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With Veteran’s Day right around the corner, many city and county offices in the Big Country have announced closures.

Most will observe the holiday on Friday, November 10, as Veteran’s Day falls on Saturday, November 11. In observance of this national holiday, all post offices, most county offices, and most major banks will remain closed.

Take a look below to see local closures:

Abilene – observed on November 10: Abilene City Hall

Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District & Mercy Clinic

Parks & Recreation Administration

Abilene Regional Airport Administration

Recreation Centers

Senior Services

Police & Fire Administration

Solid Waste & Recycling Administration

Environmental Recycling, Brush Center, & Convenience Center

Municipal Court

Main, Mockingbird, and South Branch Libraries

Sweetwater – observed on November 10: City of Sweetwater administration offices

City Hall

Police and Fire administration offices

Landfill and Recycling Center – closed November 10-11

Brownwood – observed on November 10: Brownwood City Hall

Landfill and Recycling Center – Open November 10, closed November 11

Friday’s curbside trash routes will be collected on Thursday, November 9

Eastland – observed on November 10: All City of Eastland offices closed