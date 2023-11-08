BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With Veteran’s Day right around the corner, many city and county offices in the Big Country have announced closures.
Most will observe the holiday on Friday, November 10, as Veteran’s Day falls on Saturday, November 11. In observance of this national holiday, all post offices, most county offices, and most major banks will remain closed.
Take a look below to see local closures:
Abilene – observed on November 10:
- Abilene City Hall
- Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District & Mercy Clinic
- Parks & Recreation Administration
- Abilene Regional Airport Administration
- Recreation Centers
- Senior Services
- Police & Fire Administration
- Solid Waste & Recycling Administration
- Environmental Recycling, Brush Center, & Convenience Center
- Municipal Court
- Main, Mockingbird, and South Branch Libraries
Sweetwater – observed on November 10:
- City of Sweetwater administration offices
- City Hall
- Police and Fire administration offices
- Landfill and Recycling Center – closed November 10-11
Brownwood – observed on November 10:
- Brownwood City Hall
- Landfill and Recycling Center – Open November 10, closed November 11
- Friday’s curbside trash routes will be collected on Thursday, November 9
Eastland – observed on November 10:
- All City of Eastland offices closed
Counties:
- Callahan County – All county offices closed on November 10
- Coleman County – Courthouse closed on November 10
- Eastland County – All county offices closed on November 10
- Mitchell County – All county offices closed on November 10
- Runnels County – All county offices closed on November 10
- Stonewall County – Courthouse closed on November 10
- Taylor County – All county offices closed on November 10
Editor’s note: If you know of a closure that you want to be included in this article, click here to email the details.