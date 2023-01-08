BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Regional Radio & Music Awards has announced the top five finalist in each category of the competition. Across the Big Country, one music festival, one music venue, four radio stations, five on air radio hosts and one singer have been announced as 2023 finalists across nine categories. Take a look at who has been nominated and their competition below.

Radio Station of the Year – Large Market

KORQ 96.1 Q Country – Abilene

Competition: KFTX 97.5 Real Country, KRBL 105.7 The Red Dirt Rebel, KVMK 100.9 Maverick Bryan/College Station and KRMX 92.9 Shooter FM

Radio Station of the Year – Small Market:

KSNY 101.5 Snyder, KYOX 94.3 Comanche and KXOX 96.7 Sweetwater

Competition: KTTX 106.1 Brenham and KNES 99.1 Fairfield

On Air Personality of the Year – Large Market:

Greg Austin from KLGD and Kaden Kimberlin from KORQ

Competition: Corliss (KVMK), Crowman & Nash (KRMX) and James Cook (KOLI)

On Air Personality of the Year – Small Market:

Kayla Kay from KSNY Synder, Mellisa K Fowler from KYOX Comanche and Richard Ferguson from KXOX Sweetwater

Competition: Will Payne/Barry Diamond (KITX Hugo) and Mama T (KMOO Mineola)

Venue/Night Club of the Year:

Potosi Live

Competition: Billy Bob’s (Fort Worth), Dosey Doe (Spring/Houston), Gruene Hall (New Branfels) and Texas Live (Arlington)

Festival of the Year:

Outlaws and Legends

Competition: JAB Fest, Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Musical Festival, KOKE Fest and Music Fest at Steamboat

Aaron Watson:

Aaron Watson has been nominated for not just one, but three categories: Album of the Year for his album ‘Unwanted Man’, Entertainer of the Year and Music Video of the Year for his song ‘The Old Man Said.’ Here is his competition:

Album of the year: William Clark Green, Randy Rogers, Pat Green, Bri Bagwell, Kin Faux Band

Entertainer of the Year: Cody Jinks, Kin Faux, Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen

Music Video of the Year: William Clark Green, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers Band, Bri Bagwell, Ariel Hutchins

To vote, register online on the Texas Regional Radio & Music Awards website. Winners will be announced at the award show on March 27 at Texas Live in Arlington.