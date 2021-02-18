List: Boil water notices in effect in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As water service has been restored in Abilene and much of the Big Country, boil water notices remain in effect for many of those communities.

Residents in the following locations need to bring water to a vigorous boil for two minutes before consuming:

  • Abilene
  • Bangs
  • Callahan County
  • Coleman
  • Eastland
  • Hawley
  • Merkel
  • Stamford
  • Zephyr

City or county officials who are under a boil water notice and do not appear on this list or are on this list mistakenly email news@ktab.tv.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

