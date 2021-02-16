List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene has released a list of closures and cancellations for Wednesday.

In a news release issued Tuesday evening, the city says the following closings/cancellations will occur:

The Health District has cancelled the COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for the week of February 15th through 19th. Staff will contact individuals with appointments to reschedule.

City offices are closed through the 19th.

CityLink will not operate Wednesday, 2/17/21.

Trash collection is cancelled for Wednesday, 2/17/21. Service beyond that is yet to be determined. Landfill is closed until Thursday.

City office closures through Friday, Feb. 19 include:

City Hall

Public Health District

Community Services Office

Convention Center Offices

Development Corporation of Abilene

Airport Administration Office

Recreation & Senior Service Centers

Animal Shelter

Police & Fire Administration Offices

Solid Waste Services Offices

Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, & Citizens Convenience Center

Municipal Court – citations for the week will be due next week with no penalty

Mockingbird Library

Main Library

South Branch Library

Abilene Zoo

The city also says there are currently no updates on water restoration. They would like to urge everyone to refrain from using tap water while the system regenerates, even if they are getting something through the tap (and of course to boil before consumption, but the stress is still on keeping faucets closed).