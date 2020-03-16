List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations

Breaking News
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene is closing several offices and canceling services across town.

Citing coronavirus concerns, City Manager Robert Hanna announced that the following city institutions are closed until at least May 1:

  • Abilene Convention Center – closed from March 18 until May 1
  • Abilene Zoo – closed March 17 until May 1
  • Abilene Public Library – all branches open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
  • Rose Park Senior Center – closed March 17 until May 1 – Seniors ages 60 and over can go by the center and get a drive-thru meal from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, limit two meals per car
  • Rec Centers – closed March 17 until May 1
  • Parks and Recreation rentals – canceled until May 1
  • Abilene Adaptive Recreation Center – closed March 18 until May 1 – current participants can get a drive-thru meal at Rose Park Senior Center between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, limit two meals per car
  • Splash Pads/Adventure Cove – closed until further notice
  • Safety City – closed effective immediately until May 1
  • City of Abilene public tours – canceled until May 1

Hanna said they will offer daycare services to city employees and first responders on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to children ages 6-13, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

