List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene is closing several offices and canceling services across town.

Citing coronavirus concerns, City Manager Robert Hanna announced that the following city institutions are closed until at least May 1:

Abilene Convention Center – closed from March 18 until May 1

Abilene Zoo – closed March 17 until May 1

Abilene Public Library – all branches open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Rose Park Senior Center – closed March 17 until May 1 – Seniors ages 60 and over can go by the center and get a drive-thru meal from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, limit two meals per car

Rec Centers – closed March 17 until May 1

Parks and Recreation rentals – canceled until May 1

Abilene Adaptive Recreation Center – closed March 18 until May 1 – current participants can get a drive-thru meal at Rose Park Senior Center between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, limit two meals per car

Splash Pads/Adventure Cove – closed until further notice

Safety City – closed effective immediately until May 1

City of Abilene public tours – canceled until May 1

Hanna said they will offer daycare services to city employees and first responders on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to children ages 6-13, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Watch the attached video to see Hanna’s full speech.