List: Highest paying jobs in Abilene

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Abilene, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Abilene, the annual mean wage is $41,760 or 21.9% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $232,140. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,230

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,960

– Employment: 111,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Redding, CA ($116,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($111,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,670)

#49. Construction and building inspectors

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,240

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,390

– Employment: 110,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($101,820)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,000)

— Madera, CA ($95,910)

#48. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,380

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,450

– Employment: 113,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)

— Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)

#47. Food service managers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,820

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,820

– Employment: 235,470

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ocean City, NJ ($91,790)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($90,830)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($89,760)

#46. Computer systems analysts

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $64,770

– #338 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,160

– Employment: 589,060

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)

#45. Human resources managers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $65,330

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#44. Accountants and auditors

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $66,020

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,520

– Employment: 1,280,700

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($102,090)

— Salinas, CA ($97,640)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($95,570)

#43. Registered nurses

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $66,140

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,630

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,460

– Employment: 2,982,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($138,000)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($134,000)

#42. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $66,240

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,344,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Fe, NM ($94,880)

— Kingston, NY ($91,660)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($90,850)

#41. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $66,410

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,280

– Employment: 22,650

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,050)

— Modesto, CA ($109,570)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,100)

#40. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,680

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,240

– Employment: 122,550

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($89,500)

— Anchorage, AK ($85,470)

— Bakersfield, CA ($84,490)

#39. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,780

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,940

– Employment: 287,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($103,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,480)

— Hammond, LA ($86,880)

#38. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $68,010

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,670

– Employment: 120,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($90,480)

— Fresno, CA ($89,820)

— Redding, CA ($88,850)

#37. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $68,280

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,720

– Employment: 220,750

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($110,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($107,190)

— San Juan-Carolina-Caguas, PR ($103,530)

#36. Logisticians

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,100

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,680

– Employment: 182,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)

— Anchorage, AK ($100,690)

#35. Producers and directors

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $73,840

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,940

– Employment: 129,210

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,980)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,460)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($105,950)

#34. Tax preparers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $74,440

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,550

– Employment: 66,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,620)

— Abilene, TX ($74,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,280)

#33. Dental hygienists

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $75,080

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,230

– Employment: 221,560

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($140,150)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,940)

#32. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $76,550

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– Employment: 271,020

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

#31. Speech-language pathologists

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $76,690

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,000

– Employment: 154,360

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)

— Corvallis, OR ($105,380)

— Chico, CA ($104,640)

#30. Civil engineers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $78,240

– #270 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,360

– Employment: 310,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)

— Midland, TX ($117,900)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

#29. Cost estimators

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $79,010

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– Employment: 210,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($98,930)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($93,350)

#28. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $79,540

– #268 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

#27. Rotary drill operators, oil and gas

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $79,730

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,070

– Employment: 21,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,770)

— Anchorage, AK ($93,410)

— Abilene, TX ($79,730)

#26. Management analysts

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $79,780

– #213 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 709,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($132,090)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)

#25. Personal financial advisors

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $80,020

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

#24. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $82,890

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,950

– Employment: 121,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)

#23. Computer programmers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $82,900

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,610

– Employment: 199,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)

— Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)

#22. General and operations managers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $84,000

– #351 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

#21. Electronics engineers, except computer

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $88,050

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,210

– Employment: 128,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

#20. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $88,960

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

#19. Occupational therapists

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $90,430

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,210

– Employment: 133,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,090)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)

#18. Loan officers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $90,930

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,200

– Employment: 308,370

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($117,330)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($113,480)

— Yuba City, CA ($113,340)

#17. Electrical engineers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $92,200

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

#16. Mechanical engineers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $94,290

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,540

– Employment: 306,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

#15. Physical therapists

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $95,230

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,170

– Employment: 233,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)

#14. Industrial production managers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $98,640

– #288 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#13. Medical and health services managers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $106,640

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

#12. Construction managers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $108,400

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

#11. Physician assistants

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $109,330

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#10. Computer and information systems managers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $116,390

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#9. Financial managers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $116,970

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#8. Lawyers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $117,940

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

#7. Pharmacists

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $119,420

– #293 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#6. Sales managers

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $124,710

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#5. Nurse practitioners

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $132,740

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#4. Nurse anesthetists

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $166,230

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

#3. Dentists, general

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $195,510

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

#2. Family medicine physicians

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $206,050

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

#1. General internal medicine physicians

Abilene, TX

– Annual mean salary: $232,140

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $201,440

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)

— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)