ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will close most offices and service centers in observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 4.

Residents can call Abilene Dispatch at (325) 673-8331 for animal-related emergencies or the water hotline at (325) 676-6000. Trash pick-up and CityLink transits will not be available. The following services will be closed on Monday:

City Hall

Abilene Taylor County Public Health District and MERCY Health Clinic

Parks & Recreation administration office

Convention Center offices

Abilene Regional Airport administration office

Recreation and senior service centers

Abilene Animal Shelter

Police and fire administration offices

Solid Waste Services offices

Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center and Citizens Convenience Center

Municipal Court (citations due on Monday will be due Tuesday, September 5, with no penalty)

Main, Mockingbird, and South branch libraries

The Abilene Zoo will remain open and splash pads will be open until mid-October. Adventure Cove’s last day of the season is on Labor Day.