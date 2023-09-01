ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will close most offices and service centers in observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 4.

Residents can call Abilene Dispatch at (325) 673-8331 for animal-related emergencies or the water hotline at (325) 676-6000. Trash pick-up and CityLink transits will not be available. The following services will be closed on Monday:

  • City Hall
  • Abilene Taylor County Public Health District and MERCY Health Clinic
  • Parks & Recreation administration office  
  • Convention Center offices
  • Abilene Regional Airport administration office
  • Recreation and senior service centers
  • Abilene Animal Shelter
  • Police and fire administration offices
  • Solid Waste Services offices
  • Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center and Citizens Convenience Center
  • Municipal Court (citations due on Monday will be due Tuesday, September 5, with no penalty)
  • Main, Mockingbird, and South branch libraries

The Abilene Zoo will remain open and splash pads will be open until mid-October. Adventure Cove’s last day of the season is on Labor Day.