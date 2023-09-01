ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will close most offices and service centers in observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 4.
Residents can call Abilene Dispatch at (325) 673-8331 for animal-related emergencies or the water hotline at (325) 676-6000. Trash pick-up and CityLink transits will not be available. The following services will be closed on Monday:
- City Hall
- Abilene Taylor County Public Health District and MERCY Health Clinic
- Parks & Recreation administration office
- Convention Center offices
- Abilene Regional Airport administration office
- Recreation and senior service centers
- Abilene Animal Shelter
- Police and fire administration offices
- Solid Waste Services offices
- Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center and Citizens Convenience Center
- Municipal Court (citations due on Monday will be due Tuesday, September 5, with no penalty)
- Main, Mockingbird, and South branch libraries
The Abilene Zoo will remain open and splash pads will be open until mid-October. Adventure Cove’s last day of the season is on Labor Day.