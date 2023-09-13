ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Expo Center Board of Directors released a list of local resources for those affected by the death of bronc rider Skee Burkes Saturday night.

The board of directors encourages those affected by this tragic event to reach out to resources available in Abilene.

Mosaic Wellness Counseling and Coaching: 325-232-7530

Ministry of Counseling and Enrichment: (325) 672-9999

Hendrick Hospice Bereavement: bereavement@hendrickhealth.org

Griefshare Support Group: 325-692-6776

Texas Family Institute: 325-676-8963

Freedom Counseling: 325-676-2039

Grounded Roots Family Development Center: 325-261-0268

“As a community, we grieve with Skee’s family and friends in this time of loss, and we extend our condolences for their loss. Please reach out if you need to process your thoughts and feelings during this difficult time,” the Expo Center Board of Directors wrote in a press release.

In addition, they provided a list of symptoms: