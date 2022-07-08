(KTAB/KRBC/BCH) LIST: New businesses could be coming to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Many new businesses have recently popped up and will be opening later in Abilene. Here’s a list of some new developments so far.

Snacks/ drinks

Crumbl Cookies

OPEN NOW – Crumbl opened in early July. It is located at 3560 South Clack Street, near Panera Bread and in the same strip as MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes.

Juice Bar at Gather

Abilene Juice will have a soft opening July 23, starting at 9:00 in the morning. It’s located within the SoDa District, at 806 South 2nd Street.

Summer Moon Coffee

Summer Moon has yet to announce an opening date. It will be located within Allen Ridge in the 2400 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard.

Restaurants

The Shed Market

OPEN NOW – The Shed, a barbecue joint, opened in late June. It is located at 7925 Buffalo Gap Road, close to Fire House Fitness.

Masa Bistro Sushi Bar

OPEN NOW – Masa opened in early May. It is located at 2134 South 27th Street, near Mr. Gatti’s Pizza.

Twisted Root Burger Company

Twisted Root was announced to open in early summer. It will be located within Allen Ridge at 2419 North Judge Ely Boulevard.

Cork & Pig Tavern

Cork & Pig, a gastropub, does not have an opening date yet. It will be located within Allen Ridge in the 2400 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard.

Braum’s Ice Cream Parlor Company

Braums, a burgers and ice cream parlor, does not have an opening date or even a construction date. However, the company has purchased four lots of land in Abilene.

Nightlife

Lucky Shot Bar & Arcade

Lucky Shot – a destination for mini golf, arcade games, specialty drinks and more – was announced to open sometime in mid-2022. It will be located at 201 South Danville Street, the old putt putt location.

Peacock Patio Bar

Peacock is supposed to be opening sometime in September. It will be located at 536 Hickory Street, in place of a former funeral home.

Retail

Sup Abilene Paddleboard & Kayak Rentals

OPEN NOW – Sup opened in early June. It is located at 9 Cherokee Circle, at Lake Fort Phantom.

Lone Star Powersports – Abilene

OPEN NOW – Lone Star, a powersports and boats dealership, opened in mid-March. It is located in place of the old X-Golf building, at 2565 South Danville Drive.

Note from the editor: If you would like a business to be added to this list, click here to send via email. Please include details and a link if possible!