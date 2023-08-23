BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As students return to school, many wonder if school staff will receive a salary increase for the 2023-2024 school year. KTAB/KRBC contacted various school districts in the Big Country to gather their responses.

Abilene ISD – 2% increase

Albany ISD – Waiting on state legislation

Anson ISD – 3% increase

Baird ISD – 3% increase

May ISD – Waiting on state legislation

Roscoe CISD – 5% increase

Snyder ISD – 2.5% increase

The minimum salary for first-time teachers increased from $28,080 to $33,660 for the 2019-2020 school year. For the 2022-2023 school year, the Texas Education Agency shows that the minimum salaries for educators range from $33,660 for first-year teachers to $54,540 for those with 20 or more years of experience.

A salary increase failed to pass during the regular legislative session. However, it may be revisited during a special legislative session later this year.

