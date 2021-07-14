LIST: Texans competing in the Olympics

The logo of Tokyo 2020 is displayed near Odaiba Seaside Park in Tokyo on July 7, 2021, as reports said the Japanese government plans to impose a virus state of emergency in Tokyo during the Olympics. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Tokyo Olympics are a little more than a week away, and dozens of athletes from Texas will compete in the summer games. Learn about who to watch from your area below.

Central Texas

Austin

Drew Kibler will swim in the 200m freestyle and 4x200m relay for Team USA. The UT Longhorn will make Olympic debut after finishing third in the 200m race. He’s a four-time USTFCCCA All-American and two-time Big 12 Champion.

Steffin McCarter will long jump for Team USA. The local from Copperas Cove who went to Lampasas High made the after finishing third during trials. He’s a UT Longhorn.

Chiaka Ogbogu will play Volleyball for Team USA. The former UT Longhorn is from Coppell, Texas. She became Texas’ all-time blocks leader, passing Errica Hibben’s record set in 1992 as well as Texas’ all-time block assist leader, passing Molly McCage’s record set in 2015. She said she will continue to play as long as she can, because she believes representation matters saying, “The impact of representation is life-changing. Right now, I’m pursuing volleyball for as long as I can to put myself out there, so that young Black volleyball players can see themselves represented more in this sport.” The middle blocker is 6-foot-2 and owns the highest approach jump on the team at 10′-8.5.” For reference, a basketball goal is 10 feet.

Cat Osterman will play softball for Team USA. The former UT Longhorn and former Texas State Pitching Coach is a two-time Olympic medalist (1 gold 2004, 1 silver 2008). The pitcher came out for retirement for Tokyo but said these are her last games. This will also mark the return of baseball and softball to the Olympic Games after being out since the Beijing 2008 Games. Osterman will lead the Team USA Softball team and hopefully come home with gold. They will face the Japanese softball team on their home turf, the same team Team USA Softball lost the gold to in 2008. Unfortunately for softball fans, the sport is not on the program for the 2024 Games in Paris. Softball kicks off first at the Olympics with two opening round (includes USA team) on July 21 before opening ceremony on July 23.

Ryder Ryan will play baseball for Team USA. The right hand pitcher is a Round Rock Express player in the Texas Rangers system.

Remedy Rule will swim in the women’s 100m butterfly and 200m butterfly for the Philippines National Olympic Team. She is a former UT Longhorn. The Philippines has 19 Olympians for Tokyo 2020, and Rule is one of them.

Erica Sullivan will compete in the women’s 1500m swim. She finished second behind Katie Ledecky during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in June. Sullivan is an incoming UT Austin freshman who will make her Olympic debut in Tokyo. She plans to study Radio-Television-Film at UT and even had a message for Matthew McConaughey.

Gabby Thomas will run in the women’s 200m for Team USA. The Harvard grad is now a UT Longhorn working to get Masters in Epidemiology. She graduated from Harvard with a neurobiology degree with an interest in racial health disparities. She finished the 200m during trials in 21.61 seconds the best to do it behind Florence Griffith Joyner aka FloJo. She trains locally at the Buford Bailey Track Club and Elite Track & Field Club in Austin. “The Bailey Bunch” Creating Olympians day-by-day is its motto.

Stacey Ann Williams will run in the 4x400m Relay for Jamaica’s National Team after finishing fourth in the 400m at the Jamaican Olympic Trials. She posted a personal-best 50.14, the fifth-fastest time in Texas history. Williams is also a UT Longhorn.

Jordan Windle will dive in the men’s 10-meter platform for Team USA. The UT Longhorn placed second in finals to punch his ticket to Tokyo. He’s a two-time NCAA champion and 12-time All-American in his first four years at UT. Windle was adopted from Cambodia at 18 months and had the opportunity to return to his native country for the first time in May of 2016. He and his dad Jerry co-authored a children’s book called “An Orphan No More: The True Story of a Boy” about a white rooster who adopts a brown boy. The forward was written by Greg Louganis, Jordan’s favorite diver. He’s the third Longhorn diver to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team, joining former UT star Alison Gibson (Women’s Synchronized 3-meter Springboard) and incoming freshman Hailey Hernandez (Women’s 3-meter Springboard). Windle hopes to one day be a diving coach.

San Antonio

Courtney Hurley will compete in epee fencing for Team USA. She is the younger of the Hurley sisters as her sister Kelley Hurley also competes. Hurley and the team won bronze during the 2012 Olympic Games and made history in the individual competition at the 2018 Senior World Championships, where she won Team USA’s first-ever individual medal for an epee fencer with bronze. A four-time individual medalist on the World Cup circuit, Courtney began the qualification period with a silver medal finish at the Dubai World Cup in 2019 and placed in the top 64 at the Kazan World Cup in March 2021.

Kelley Hurley will compete in epee fencing for Team USA. She is the oldest of the Hurley sisters as her sister Courtney Hurley also competes. Hurley is a three-time Olympian who represented Team USA for the first time in Beijing. Hurley spent the break from competition beginning her first year in medical school and qualified for her fourth Olympic Team in March with a top-32 result at the Kazan World Cup. She is currently ranked No. 16 in the world.

Keith Sanderson will shoot pistol for Team USA. He is a three-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016).

Waco

Trayvon Bromell will run the men’s 100m for Team USA. He is a St. Petersburg, Fla., native who competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio before leaving with an injury that he has been battling back from ever since. Bromell is also a Baylor track & field legend clocked in at 9.80 in the final to complete the sweep of the first round (9.84), semifinals (9.90) and final and earn a spot on the United States Olympic Team for the second time.

KC Lightfoot will compete in the men’s pole vault for Team USA. He is former Baylor standout pole vaulter set an outdoor personal best of 19-2.25 (5.85m) en route to finishing top-3 at Hayward Field to earn a spot on the United States Olympic Team. The Lee’s Summit, Mo., native is joined by Chris Nilsen (19-4.25, 5.90m) and Sam Kendricks (19-2.25, 5.85m) on Team USA.

Will London III will run in the 4x400m Mixed Relay Pool as an Alternate for Team USA after placing eighth in the 400m with a time of 45.00 in the final. The former Baylor University Bear is also a local from Waco. He’s a seven-time NCAA Big 12 indoor and outdoor champion at Baylor University as well as a school record holder in 400m at Baylor. When he’s not on the track, he enjoys fishing and hunting.

Southeast Texas

Houston

South Texas

Brownsville & The RGV

El Paso

West Texas

Abliene

Paige McPherson will represent Team USA in Taekwondo. The three-time Olympian is a bronze medalist (London 2012). She was born in Abilene but calls Miami, Florida home. McPherson was adopted at four years old. She has been a USA National Team Member for 10 consecutive years. She is a part of the nonprofit organization, A Safe Haven For Newborns. An organization that helps newborns from the dangers of abandonment and prevent the crisis that mothers-to-be can go through.

Lubbock

Sally Kipyego will run for Team USA in the marathon. The former Texas Tech Raider finished in third-place at the Olympic Marathon Trials, securing her spot to Tokyo and her second trip to the Games. Her first was in 2012 when she was a citizen of Kenya, and she won the silver medal in the 10,000 meters. Kipyego, who was a nine-time NCAA champion at Texas Tech University, became an American citizen in 2017 after living for 15 years in the U.S. She gave birth to her first child, daughter Emma, in July 2017, and returned to marathoning last year.

San Angelo

Daisy Osakue will compete in the women’s Discus event for Italy’s National Olympic Team. Osakue is recent Angelo State University grad. She was born in Italy to Nigerian immigrant parents. She came to Angelo State in 2017 when she placed fourth in discus at the NCAA D2 Outdoor National Championships. Since then, Osakue was named an 8-time All-American, and 2-time national champion. She broke her own NCAA D2 discus record twice and won gold at the World University Games in 2019. She is believed to be ASU’s first Olympian since Tranel Hawkins finished sixth in the 400 hurdles competing for the United States at the 1984 Olympics.

Midland

Natalie Hinds will swim in the 4x100m freestyle relay for Team USA. The Midland native got the chance to compete in the relays after finishing fourth in the 100m swim. This is the third time, the 27-year-old has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials. She did so in 2012 and 2016 but did not make Team USA for London nor Rio de Janeiro. Hinds is a former Gator after attending University of Florida. The young woman is also a small business owner, she creates (handmade) unique and colorful home décor.

Bryce Hoppel will run the men’s 800m for Team USA. The University of Kansas and Midland native is the 2019 Indoor Big 12 Champion in the 800m.

East Texas

Tyler

Mackenzie Brown is part of the women’s Archery team for Team USA. She is an Olympian from Flint, Texas who was home-schooled. She’s also a part of the US National Team and currently ranked #2 in the country.

College Station

Deon Lendore will compete in the men’s 400m & 4x400m relay for Trinidad and Tobago’s National Olympic Team. He is a former Texas A&M Aggies. Lendore, the 2014 Bowerman winner, spent 2021 as a volunteer assistant under head coach Pat Henry, as well as competing professionally. The Puma professional recently clocked a season-best 400m time of 44.73 in Stockholm, Sweden. His time ranks 16th fastest in the world in 2021. Since his graduation from Texas A&M in 2015, Lendore has been competing professionally under contract with Puma while representing Trinidad and Tobago. Lendore has appeared in the past two Olympic games, and he anchored Trinidad and Tobago to a bronze medal in the 4x400m in 2012 at the London Olympics. He was a two-time 2016 world indoor championships bronze medalist in the 400m and 4x400m, and a 2015 world championship silver medalist in the 4x400m in 2015.

Maggie Malone will compete in the Javelin event for Team USA. Malone was a national champion javelin thrower for Texas A&M in 2016, and also placed 25th in the event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. After winning the event at the US Olympic Trials (and setting a new American record), she will be back for her second Olympics. During trials, Malone blasted a 66.82m/219-3 in the third round of the women’s javelin to (pending ratification) take down Kara Winger’s American record of 66.67m/218-8, set in 2010 at the USATF Championships in Des Moines. When she was in kindergarten, she broke her femur and chipped her growth plate and the doctors thought her leg would never grow again.

Angel Martinez will swim in the men’s 200m Individual Medley for Mexico’s National Olympic Team. The 24-year-old is a former Texas A&M Aggie.

