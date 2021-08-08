LIST: Texans who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics

List of Texans who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics. (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The United States keeps adding more hardware to its extensive collection of Olympic medals at the Tokyo Games. The added boost comes with the help of Texas athletes winning medals at the Tokyo Games.

More than 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in this year’s Olympics for 20 different countries.

Texas Medal Count

Total: 24

24 Gold: 10

10 Silver: 8

8 Bronze: 6

Here’s the list of Texas stars piling up medals for Team USA

Swimming

Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, poses with the gold medal after winning the final of the women’s 100-meter breaststrokeat the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Lydia Jacoby

Gold – Women’s 100m breaststroke

Silver – Women’s 4x100m medley relay

The 17-year-old became the first Alaskan to win Olympic gold in swimming. She’s planning to swim for the University of Texas after her senior year at Seward High School.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Katie Ledecky of Team United States celebrates with teammate Erica Sullivan after winning the Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Erica Suillvan

Silver – Women’s 1500m freestyle

Sullivan is an incoming UT Austin freshman with plans to study Radio-Television-Film at UT and even had a message for Matthew McConaughey.

Simone Manuel, of United States, leaves the pool after a women’s 50-meter freestyle semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Simone Manuel

Bronze – Women’s 400m freestyle relay

Manuel is a five-time Olympic medalist from Sugar Land, Texas.

Bronze medallists (from L) USA’s Erika Brown, USA’s Abbey Weitzeil, USA’s Natalie Hinds and USA’s Simone Manuel pose on the podium after the final of the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Natalie Hinds

Bronze – Women’s 400m freestyle relay

The Midland native began swimming at age four and has qualified three times for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Gymnastics

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 03: Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal during the Women’s Balance Beam Final medal ceremony on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Simone Biles

Silver – Women’s team finals

Bronze – Women’s balance beam

The Houston native is the most decorated American gymnast of all time. She has won 25 medals at world championships and now, seven more at the Olympics.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 27: Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of Team United States react during the Women’s Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles

Silver – Women’s team finals

She is originally from Washington, but moved to Texas to train alongside Simone Biles at the World Champions Centre.

Softball

United States’ Cat Osterman pitches during the softball game between Italy and the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Fukushima, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Cat Osterman

Silver

The former UT Longhorn, former Texas State pitching coach and Olympic medalist came out of retirement to compete in Tokyo.

Wrestling

CHIBA, JAPAN – AUGUST 02: Tamyra Marianna Mensah Stock of Team United States competes against Alla Cherkasova of Team Ukraine during the Women’s Freestyle 68kg Semifinal on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 02, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tamyra Mensah-Stock

Gold – Women’s 68kg freestyle

The Katy, Texas native won the second wrestling gold medal ever claimed by an American woman and first for a black woman.

Weightlifting

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 02: Bronze medalist Sarah Elizabeth Robles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal during the medal ceremony for the Weightlifting – Women’s 87kg+ Group A on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Sarah Robles

Bronze – Women’s 76kg

Houston resident makes history becoming first U.S. woman to win 2 Olympic weightlifting medals.

Track and field

Ryan Crouser, of United States, celebrates after winning the final of the men’s shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Ryan Crouser

Gold – Men’s shot put

Former Texas Longhorn broke the Olympic record three times in the final. He also dedicated his win to his grandfather who died right before he left for Tokyo.

Athing Mu, of United States wins the gold medal ahead of Keely Hodgkinson, of Britain in the final of the women’s 800-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Athing Mu

Gold – Women’s 800m

Gold – Women’s 4x400m relay

The 19-year-old Texas A&M track star became the fourth Aggie to earn a medal in Tokyo and first American woman in more than 50 years to win a gold medal in the 800m race.

Valarie Allman, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women’s discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Valarie Allman

Gold – Women’s discus

This was Allman’s first Olympics. The Austin resident and UT volunteer coach came out on top to win the first discus medal by an American-born woman since 2008 and first gold medal for the United States track and field team in Tokyo.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, center, celebrates after winning the gold in the women’s 100-meters hurdles final ahead of Kendra Harrison, of United States, silver, right, and Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, fourth, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Keni Harrison

Silver – Women’s 100m hurdles

The Austin resident is a volunteer assistant coach for the Longhorns and one of 10 children.



Fred Kerley, of the United States, left, in second place, celebrates with Lamont Jacobs, of Italy, the winner, after men’s 100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Fred Kerley

Silver – Men’s 100m

Kerley is from Taylor and one of more than a dozen Aggies currently competing in Tokyo.

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 03: Bronze medal winner Gabrielle Thomas celebrates after the Women’s 200m Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Thomas

Silver – Women’s 4x100m relay

Bronze – Women’s 200m

The Harvard grad is now a UT Longhorn working to get Masters in Epidemiology.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: Teahna Daniels of Team United States prepares to compete during round one of the Women’s 100m heats on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Teahna Daniels

Silver – Women’s 4x100m relay

Daniels is a former Longhorn and current volunteer assistant UT coach.

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 03: Gold medalist Athing Mu of Team United States and bronze medalist Raevyn Rogers of Team United States celebrate after the Women’s 800m Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Raevyn Rogers

Bronze – Women’s 800m

The Houston native won her Olympic medal in Tokyo on the day of her mom’s birthday.

USA’s Bryce Deadmon (R) competes but is disqualified in the mixed 4x400m relay heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Bryce Deadmon

Gold – Men’s 4x400m relay

Bronze – 4x400m mixed relay (Runners who compete in qualifiers also receive a medal.)

Deadmon became the first Aggie to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games and first man from A&M in more than 30 years.

Basketball

SAITAMA, JAPAN – JULY 31: Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States smiles in celebration after defeating Team Czech Republic in a Men’s Basketball Preliminary Round Group A game on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 31, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant

Gold

The former Longhorn became Team USA’s all-time leading Olympics scorer in his third appearance at the games.

SAITAMA, JAPAN – JULY 31: Khris Middleton #8 of Team United States gets a high-five as he makes his way to the bench during the second half of a Men’s Basketball Preliminary Round Group A game against Czech Republic on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 31, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Khris Middleton

Gold

Middleton is a former Texas A&M Aggie and current forward for the reigning champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

SAITAMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 04: Ariel Atkins #7 of Team United States and Ezi Magbegor #13 of Team Australia fight for possession during the second half of a Women’s Basketball Quarterfinals game on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 04, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ariel Atkins

Gold

The former University of Texas at Austin Longhorn currently plays for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics as a point guard.

SAITAMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women’s Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner

Gold

Griner is a Houston native and a former Baylor University Bear.

Baseball

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 05: Ryder Ryan #28 of Team United States reacts to an out in the fifth inning against Team Republic of Korea during the semifinals of the men’s baseball on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

Ryder Ryan

Silver

The right hand pitcher is a Round Rock Express player in the Texas Rangers system.

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 04: (L-R) Nick Martinez #14, David Robertson #30 and Simeon Woods Richardson #44 of Team United States line up for pregame ceremonies before the game against Team Dominican Republic during the knockout stage of men’s baseball on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Simeon Woods Richardson

Silver

The Sugar Land, Texas native and was most recently traded to the Minnesota Twins.

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 04: Pitcher Scott Kazmir #15 of Team United States walks back tot he dugout after the first inning against Team Dominican Republic during the knockout stage of men’s baseball on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Scott Kazmir

Silver

The Houston native previously played for the Astros and is currently in the San Francisco Giants minor league system.

Volleyball

United States’ Chiaka Ogbogu during the women’s volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Chiaka Ogbogu

Gold

The former UT Longhorn is from Coppell, Texas.