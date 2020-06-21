LIST: Texas counties that have mandatory face mask orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning June 17 in Bexar County, several Texas counties issued orders mandating businesses to ensure that all customers and employees wear face masks when they visit.
Counties with mandatory mask orders:
Penalties
According to the Texas Tribune, of the counties that currently have mandatory orders, Hays County’s order does not impose a fine on businesses who don’t follow the rules.
Counties with recommended mask guidelines:
- Anderson
- Angelina
- Bowie
- Brazos
- Camp
- Cass
- Cherokee
- Delta
- Fort Bend
- Galveston
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Matagorda
- Montgomery
- Nacodoches
- Panola
- Polk
- Rains
- Red River
- Rusk
- San Antonio
- Shelby
- Smith
- Titus
- Throckmorton
- Trinity
- Walker
On Tuesday, June 16, mayors from some of Texas’ biggest cities sent Gov. Greg Abbott a letter asking for the authority to regulate the use of face coverings.
As of Friday, June 20, Texas’ total cases of COVID-19 is 107,443. During that week, the state broke its own record twice for the highest daily jump in cases. The highest jump happened June 18, when 3,516 new cases were added to the total.
All-in-all, there have been 2,167 COVID-19-related deaths in Texas.