BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The 4th of July is in full swing across the Big Country! We’ve made a list of events happening in Abilene and its surrounding areas.

Don’t forget:

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Clyde’s Festival by the Lake

Clyde Lake – 7681 FM3217, Clyde

All day

*No fireworks due to fire danger

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Clyde’s Festival by the Lake

Clyde Lake – 7681 FM3217, Clyde

All day

*No fireworks due to fire danger

Red, White & Blue Bash at Moose Mountain!

Moose Mountain Coffee Bar – 817 South 2nd Street

4:00 to 11:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Westex Connect’s 15th Annual Fireworks Spectacular at the Zoo Festival Gardens

Abilene Zoo Festival Gardens – 2070 Zoo Lane

4:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Admission: $12-25, free children two years old and younger

MONDAY, JULY 4

4th of July at Adventure Cove

Adventure Cove – 2742 South 9th Street

1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Note from the editor: If you would like an event to be added to this list, click here to send via email. Please include details and a link if possible!