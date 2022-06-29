BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The 4th of July is in full swing across the Big Country! We’ve made a list of events happening in Abilene and its surrounding areas.
Don’t forget:
FRIDAY, JULY 1
Clyde’s Festival by the Lake
Clyde Lake – 7681 FM3217, Clyde
All day
*No fireworks due to fire danger
SATURDAY, JULY 2
Clyde’s Festival by the Lake
Clyde Lake – 7681 FM3217, Clyde
All day
*No fireworks due to fire danger
Red, White & Blue Bash at Moose Mountain!
Moose Mountain Coffee Bar – 817 South 2nd Street
4:00 to 11:00 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
Westex Connect’s 15th Annual Fireworks Spectacular at the Zoo Festival Gardens
Abilene Zoo Festival Gardens – 2070 Zoo Lane
4:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Admission: $12-25, free children two years old and younger
MONDAY, JULY 4
4th of July at Adventure Cove
Adventure Cove – 2742 South 9th Street
1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Note from the editor: If you would like an event to be added to this list, click here to send via email. Please include details and a link if possible!