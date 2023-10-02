AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent study ranked colleges and universities in Texas based on their overall value.
SmartAsset said it compared schools based on a variety of financial factors and data sets, which included starting salary, tuition, living expenses, student retention rate and scholarships awarded.
Overall, in Texas, colleges and universities averaged $6,875 in scholarships and grants, with an average tuition of $17,298. The medium starting salary was at $53,769.
No. 1 – Rice University
Of all the private universities in Texas, Rice University in Houston was one of two schools to break the top 10.
- Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $46,239
- Median Starting Salary: $77,900
- Tuition: $55,873
- Student Living Costs: $21,004
Nationally, Rice University Ranked No. 9, according to the study.
No. 2 – The University of Texas at Austin
- Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $11,892
- Median Starting Salary: $65,900
- Tuition: $12,520
- Student Living Costs: $18,757
No. 3 – University of Houston
- Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $8,290
- Median Starting Salary: $60,800
- Tuition: $10,517
- Student Living Costs: $16,888
No. 4 – The University of Texas at Dallas
- Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $12,370
- Median Starting Salary: $63,100
- Tuition: $15,380
- Student Living Costs: $19,177
No. 5 – Prairie View A & M University
- Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $10,190
- Median Starting Salary: $62,900
- Tuition: $12,429
- Student Living Costs: $16,891
No. 6 – Texas A & M University-College Station
- Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $9,898
- Median Starting Salary: $64,400
- Tuition: $14,007
- Student Living Costs: $20,810
No. 7 – Texas Tech University
- Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $8,468
- Median Starting Salary: $60,600
- Tuition: $10,714
- Student Living Costs: $18,163
No. 8 – LeTourneau University
- Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $18,510
- Median Starting Salary: $63,500
- Tuition: $35,648
- Student Living Costs: $16,768
No. 9 – Texas State University
- Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $7,722
- Median Starting Salary: $54,700
- Tuition: $12,130
- Student Living Costs: $15,163
No. 10 – University of North Texas
- Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $8,268
- Median Starting Salary: $54,200
- Tuition: $12,805
- Student Living Costs: $16,355