BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With temperatures expected to be frigid, the City of Abilene and surrounding areas have opened several places to stay warm.
Love and Care Ministries
Monday 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
233 Fannin Street, Abilene
Beltway Church South
Sunday noon to 5:00 p.m.
Monday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
4009 Beltway South, Abilene
Rose Park Senior Center
Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
2625 South 7th Street, Abilene
The Salvation Army
Saturday overnight through Tuesday morning
1726 Butternut Street, Abilene
Sweetwater House Of Peace
Saturday at 6:00 p.m. to Tuesday
509 Locust Street, Sweetwater
The Sweetwater House of Peace is currently seeking volunteers and donations of food and paper goods such as bowls, plates, and paper towels. Additionally, they are in need of men’s and women’s undergarments of all sizes. Victoria Robinson from the Salvation Army shared that they are happy to help but are also in need of donations.
Editor’s note: If you know about any other warming center, click here to email the details