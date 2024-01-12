BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With temperatures expected to be frigid, the City of Abilene and surrounding areas have opened several places to stay warm.

Love and Care Ministries

Monday 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

233 Fannin Street, Abilene

Beltway Church South

Sunday noon to 5:00 p.m.

Monday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

4009 Beltway South, Abilene

Rose Park Senior Center

Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

2625 South 7th Street, Abilene

The Salvation Army

Saturday overnight through Tuesday morning

1726 Butternut Street, Abilene

Sweetwater House Of Peace

Saturday at 6:00 p.m. to Tuesday

509 Locust Street, Sweetwater

The Sweetwater House of Peace is currently seeking volunteers and donations of food and paper goods such as bowls, plates, and paper towels. Additionally, they are in need of men’s and women’s undergarments of all sizes. Victoria Robinson from the Salvation Army shared that they are happy to help but are also in need of donations.

Editor’s note: If you know about any other warming center, click here to email the details