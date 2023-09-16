BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Big Country received much-needed rain this week, prompting questions about burn bans. As of September 16, 2023, here is a list of counties that have either lifted or maintained restrictions:
Burn Ban lifted:
- Eastland – Burn Ban lifted as of September 15. Officials request that individuals planning to burn outdoors contact Eastland County Dispatch at (245) 629-1728 and their nearest fire department to notify them of the time and location of the burn. Fires should not be started if winds are 15 miles per hour or greater.
- Fisher – Burn Ban lifted as of September 14
- Mitchell – Burn Ban lifted
- Runnels – Burn Ban lifted as of September 12
- Taylor – Burn Ban lifted as of September 16
Burn Ban effective:
- Brown – Burn Ban effective July 10
- Callahan – Burn Ban effective July 10
- Coleman – Burn Ban effective July 3
- Haskell – Burn Ban effective September 11
- Jones – Burn Ban effective August 14
- Knox – Burn Ban effective August 21
- Nolan – Burn Ban effective July 10
- Scurry – Burn Ban effective
- Shackleford – Burn Ban effective
- Stephens – Burn Ban effective July 10
- Stonewall – Burn Ban effective August 28
Before burning anything outdoors, check for restrictions on the Texas Forest Service burn ban map or on your county’s website.