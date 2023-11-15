ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene has previously been named as the 10th city in Texas for lowest living costs, according to Texas Real Estate Source. Now, Livability.com has ranked the town as one of the best places to live in Texas.

In October 2023, Livability released a list of the best places to live in Texas. The cities on the list include Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, College Station, Dallas, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Houston, Midland, Round Rock, San Antonio, Sugar Land, and Tyler.

Abilene was selected for its warm climate, convenient location, and quality of life. The article highlighted the city as the hub of the ‘West Texas Universe’, and explored the various activities available, including local museums, sports, nature, and outdoor recreation.

Livability also noted the cost of living and how the city has evolved through the years. Abilene has preserved historic landmarks like the Grace Museum and Paramount Theatre while also introducing new infrastructure. In addition, the city offers a variety of commercial, medical, and retail outlets.

Abilene has a lot to offer to its residents in terms of activities. The city is home to various places, such as the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature, Abilene Zoological Gardens, Frontier Texas, locally-owned eateries, and antique stores. Livability also highlighted some of the city’s events, including the monthly art walk, Balloon Fest, and concerts featuring the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra.