Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
‘Heart for the Arts’ raising money for Abilene art programs
Video
Top Stories
Live High School Football: Abilene High hosts Frenship
Abilenians reflecting on respect in light of ‘World Kindness Day’
Video
Texas to provide COVID-19 antibody therapy to some hospitals as early as next week
Ticketmaster might check for COVID test results, vaccine status before concerts
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
Dr. Pepper Play of the Week
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Thursday’s Big Country high school football round one playoff scores
Video
Top Stories
Anson looking to claim first playoff win since 2016 over Winters
Video
ACU’s final home game of the 2020 season cancelled
Major renovation of ACU’s Moody Coliseum to begin in December
Hawley’s Mitch Ables is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 13 de noviembre, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 12 de noviembre, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 11 de noviembre, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 10 de noviembre, 2020
Video
Pfizer dice que la vacuna contra el COVID-19 parece ser 90% efectiva
Telemundo Abilínea – 9 de noviembre, 2020
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Jackets For Joy
Event Calendar
Future Of The Family
Why Buy Local
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
|
The Playbook: High School Football Scores
Live High School Football: Abilene High hosts Frenship
News
Posted:
Nov 13, 2020 / 06:59 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2020 / 07:32 PM CST
Health experts optimistic for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
‘Heart for the Arts’ raising money for Abilene art programs
Live High School Football: Abilene High hosts Frenship
Telemundo Abilínea – 13 de noviembre, 2020
Road to runoff elections begins in Georgia with control of Senate at stake
Don't Miss
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Tweets by @KTABTV
KRBC News
Tweets by @KRBCNEWS