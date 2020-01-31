Live music continues to take over Downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – There was a time where live music was sparse in Abilene. Only if you were lucky could you find a live band playing downtown. But local musician Kirk House says in the last couple of years, Abilene has turned into a friendlier music community.

“Just about any night of the week now, you can go somewhere around town and there’s going to be some live music,” he said. “Whether that’s an open mic, or whether it’s one of the new bars that opened or something like that, someone is going to have something live going on now, which wasn’t the case.”

Tiffany Nichols with the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau said now that Abilene has been officially designated a “music friendly community” by the governor’s office – it’s becoming more intentional.

They’ve been attempting to spread the word on all the available local live music events.

“We put a Monday music post out that lets you know for the week where you can find the live music,” Nichols said.

They also have their art walk coming up, where they plan to have live music every month, with a special guest at their first one.

“So, it’s always the second Thursday of the month. So, this month we will be featuring Kirk House,” she said.

Another way live music is being pushed is through the Open Road Series created by cofounders Sam Vinson and Taylor Surgis to bring people to downtown Abilene on a consistent basis.

“We were able to secure a venue, the rooftop of the Grace and bring 150 to 200 people, four nights a year to the rooftop of the Grace to enjoy a concert looking at the skyline of Abilene.”

Thrilled at the growing music scene in Abilene, House said music is that extra ingredient that makes everything better.

“Music provides the atmosphere of something going on,” he said. “Of course, you have your bar scenes, you have your coffee shops and everything like that. But when you add music to it, you add another element of the arts to it.”

The live music events can be found on Abilene Center Stage and the Abilene Convention and Visitors’ Bureau Facebook and Instagram pages.