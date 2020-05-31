LIVE: Organizers for Sunday’s ‘Justice For Them All’ rally cancel event, say they can’t ensure safety

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Justice Coalition, the organizers of Sunday’s planned march from the State Capitol to City Hall, have canceled the event.

Chas Moore, the executive director of the Austin Justice Coalition, told KXAN that due to protesters “possibly hijacking this event, we could not assure the safety of black folks.”

“White people have colonized the black anger and the black movement in this particular time frame and have used black pain and black outrage to just completely become anarchists in this moment. What we’ve seen in Minneapolis and Atlanta is completely different because those have been black-led uprisings,” said Moore.

“But here in Austin if you look at what happened yesterday, it was predominately white people doing what they want to do and there’s not way with good mind and with a good conscience that we can have this event today because there’s no way possible for us to ensure the safety of black folk.”

Sunday’s peaceful protest was to be called “Justice For them All.” It was organized in memory of Mike Ramos – whose mother Brenda was due to take part – as well as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others killed by police.

Mike Ramos was killed when Austin police officers responded to a 9-1-1 call last month in southeast Austin. The caller told a dispatcher about seeing a man waving a gun and a couple doing drugs in a car.

APD says Ramos didn’t comply with officer commands once they got there and then tried to drive off before he was shot and killed. Police Chief Brian Manley later confirmed that investigators did not find a gun in the car Ramos had been in. A criminal investigation is underway. On Friday, the Travis County District Attorney said she would present the case to a special grand jury.

Mike Ramos’ mother Brenda earlier made a plea to the community asking for a peaceful protest.

“I am heartbroken over the terrible murder of George Floyd. I understand the anger. But I am pleading with the community, please do not commit violence in my son Mike’s name,” she said in her statement.

She went on to ask the community not to give police any excuse to shut down the rally and invited people to join her in “peaceful solidarity” to help get justice for her son.