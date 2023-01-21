ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 53rd annual REHAB Telethon and Auction begins at 7:00 p.m. on January 21.

Over 100 auction items have gone live online on Handbid on December 9, but there are many things showcased to bid on such as art, photos, blankets, an RV, side-by-side, boat and more.

The auction is the largest fundraiser for West Texas Rehab and proceeds will go towards patient care. WTRC cares for more than 680 patients each day at three locations (Abilene, San Angelo and Odessa). Go to West Texas Rehab’s website to learn more about daily operations.

The 2023 telethon and auction will take place at the Abilene Convention Center on Saturday, January 21 and BigCountryHomepage will live stream this event from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

Take a look below to see live updates from the fundraiser:

7:04 p.m. – $190,672

7:18 p.m. – $249,462