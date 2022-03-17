BIG COUNTRY, Texas – Multiple fires are burning across the Big Country Thursday evening, KTAB/KRBC has live updates on the fire conditions.

6:30 p.m.-

According to Abilene Emergency Management, a wildfire hit a northeast part of Taylor County, and its affecting parts of Abilene.

An evacuation order is in place from South of West Highway 80 to North of Military Drive, and from West of Arnold Boulevard.

Emergency Management warns the public to not attempt to fight the fire yourself.

6:10 p.m.-

The City of Carbon began evacuating homes and businesses, according to Eastland County Today. Lake Leon residents were advised to self-evacuate.

The newspaper also advised the public to stay away from downtown Ranger.

6:00 p.m.-

*According to Eastland County Today, multiple structures caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The newspaper posted images and videos on their Facebook page, of the blazes including an old police department building.

*The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) alerted the public that they closed SH 6 in Eastland County, from IH-20 to Gorman, due to a “rapidly expanding fire.”

TxDOT is rerouting traffic from FM 2214 to FM 571, and FM 8 to SH 6 in Gorman.

The Carbon community is under evacuation order.

6:00 p.m.-

The Crews Gap fire, which began Wednesday and was reignited Thursday, evacuated the Glen Cove area of Coleman.

The Walling fire, burning 383 acres in Eastland County, is at 95% containment as of Wednesday night.

5:30 p.m.-

The Oak Mott fire, burning in Brown County, between Rising Star and May, has issued an evacuation order for the area east of Highway 183. The evacuation order goes from County Road 495 County Road 436, and east to County Road 135. This according to Brown County Emergency Management.

According to the Texas Wildfire Response System, the Oak Mott fire is at 0% containment.

*Abilene fire crews are battling a fire on Old East Highway 80, just outside of Abilene.

5:00 p.m.-

The Noodle Creek fire, in Jones County, was 100% contained just after 5:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the Texas Wildfire Response System.

KTAB/KRBC will continue to update this article, as new information becomes available.