TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat Fire, which began near Coronado’s Camp, continues to rage on through Wednesday night. KTAB/KRBC is continuing its efforts to keep all updated on the latest news surrounding the fire.

List of evacuations, road closures and shelter options

LATEST UPDATES

10:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 18

Abilene Fire and Emergency Operations Center say Buffalo Gap residents can return to their homes. Do so with caution, especially if you live west of Buffalo Gap.

Jim Ned CISD is cancelling school Thursday, May 19, in response to numerous displaced families. The announcement came through a Facebook post.

Wednesday, May 18

9:30 p.m.

The Abilene Police Department set up shop alongside the Abilene Fire Department, Emergency Management and more to help battle the Mesquite Heat Fire.

9:20 p.m.

‘Disaster’ was declared Wednesday night as the Mesquite Heat Fire burned at least 5,000 acres of Taylor County land.

8:00 p.m.

Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams went live on his Facebook page Wednesday night after meeting with the City. Mayor Williams said up to 1,000 residents across Taylor County were evacuated, with 10 homes lost.

With cooler temperatures expected Wednesday night, Mayor Williams said he is hopeful it will help keep flames of Mesquite Heat Fire from spreading.

Mayor Williams also said Betway Baptist Church South is available as a shelter for those who need it.

7:40 p.m.

The Mesquite Heat Fire has grown to 5,000 acres, according to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System. It is 5% contained.

Dyess Air Force Base conducted an ‘accountability recall,’ asking all Air Force personnel to check in with their supervisors.

Camp Able, a Buffalo Gap nonprofit that provides equine therapy to people with disabilities and sanctuary to unwanted or neglected horses, was ordered to evacuate Wednesday evening.

6:30 p.m.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office advised residents in and near Buffalo Gap to prepare to evacuate. Officers are also evacuating east of Highway 277, from FM 1235 to Buffalo Gap.

6:00 p.m.

View Baptist Church said it is grateful for all donations, but is no longer in need of food or water. The church advises giving directly to local volunteer fire departments. They are in need of supplies like goggles, eye drops, water and monetary donations for fuel.

The American Red Cross told KTAB/KRBC it is moving its operations to Beltway South.

5:45 p.m.

Fire containment dropped to 0%. In a tweet from Texas A&M Forest Service, it was announced that the fire jumped containment lines on both flanks.