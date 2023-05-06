ABILENE, Texas (BIGCOUNTRYHOMEPAGE) – Election day has arrived and many residents are making their way towards the voting polls. As results are released throughout the night, Big Country Homepage will update with results here. Take a look below to see what is being voted on in the Big Country.

Abilene:

Mayor –

City Council Place 3 –

City Council Place 4 –

Wylie ISD Trustee Place 1 –

Wylie ISD Trustee Place 5 –

Bangs Proposition (Reauthorization of local sales tax and use tax in Bangs at the rate of ¼ to 1% to provide revenue and repair streets) –

Bangs Council Member –

Ballinger Proposition (Authorizing the creation of the Ballinger Municipal Development District and the imposition of sales tax and use tax at the rate of ¼ of 1% for the purpose of financing development projects beneficial to the district) –

Breckenridge City Commission Place 4 –

Brooksmith ISD Proposition ($1,500,000 school building bonds for construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and equipment. Property tax increase) –

Buffalo Gap Alderman –

Coleman:

Coleman City Council Place 2 –

City Council Place 3 –

Eastland City Commissioner –

Eula ISD ($24,000,000 school building bonds for construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and equipment. Property tax increase) –

Jim Ned CISD Board of Trustees –

Merkel:

Mayor –

Merkel ISD Trustee, Place 6 –

Ranger:

Mayor –

City Commissioner Place 1 –

City Commissioner Place 3 –

Board of Trustee Place 3 –

Board of Trustee Place 4 –

Board of Trustee Place 7 –

Proposition (Reauthorization of local sales tax and use tax in Bangs at the rate of ¼ of 1% to provide revenue and repair streets) –

Sweetwater ISD Proposition ($49,500,000 school building bonds for construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and equipment. Property tax increase) –

Snyder School Board –

Tuscola City Council –