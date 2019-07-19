Living for today: Abilene man opens axe-throwing business following cancer-free diagnosis

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Andrew Long is tossing away the past and focusing in on a new target.

“I don’t know, it’s just weird, it’s weird the way God works,” said Long. “If you would have told me five years ago I’d be living in Abilene, Texas, I’d tell you you were crazy too.”

Long and his business partner just days away from opening the doors on his newest adventure, something Andrew didn’t know if he’d live to see.

“Doc walks in the room and he’s as pale as his lab coat and he said ‘Drew I don’t know how to tell you but there was cancer everywhere’,”said Long. “He told me later that there was no documented cases of more than one independent tumor of anyone living beyond 18 months and I had 18 tumors.”

Not looking at the diagnosis as the end of the road, but rather an axe to grind.

“I will not freaking lose, every morning, I woke up and I saw it and it kind of reminded me that I had more to live for with my kids and my wife and my family,” said Long. “No matter how bad it was, I gotta fight through it.”

“We would pray every night and we would just ask God to lead him in the right path and make sure that he’s OK and now that he’s safe because God always has a hand on anyone,” said Long’s daughter Alice.

Now cancer free, he’s aiming for the bullseye.

“When I got the five-year all clear, I kind of turned to my wife and said, ‘You know life’s short, lets give it a shot,'” said Long.

A grand plan he’s entered in with his family and friends, hoping to inspire his children and others to live for today.

“Life is short and you always want to make the best of your life and you don’t want to live your life being scared of something,” said Alice Long.

God’s got a plan for you and trusting in your abilities and your family’s ability, you being willing to fight through those tough times too,” said Andrew Long.

Abilene Axe Company’s brick-and-mortar building opens this Saturday in the SODA district.