ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – LL Flooring have opened the first store in Taylor and Jones Counties, making the nineteenth store in Texas.

LL Flooring, previously known as Lumber Liquidators, offers over 500 varieties of flooring in waterproof vinyl, hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain, cork and much more in-store and online. The company is dedicated to helping customers throughout their flooring journey from the spark of inspiration to installation.

“At LL Flooring, we’re proud to create an exciting, engaging shopping experience for our customers, and we’re looking forward to welcoming both retail customers and Pros to our newest Texas store to help them find the best flooring solution for their project,” said Charles Tyson, President and CEO of LL Flooring. “We hope to be a go-to resource for customers throughout their flooring journey, from selection to installation.”

The new store at 4127 South Danville Drive is the companies nineteenth store in Texas and features a design center with a ‘Picture It’ floor visualizer tool to show customers what the floor would look like in their space.

The Abilene store is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Customers can also access resources at the call center at 1-800-227-4036 or online at LLflooring.com to shop or chat with a flooring expert.